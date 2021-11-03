Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Phuket is an adaptive and dynamic island that continues to evolve and its elegance unceasingly expands. Its real estate landscape changes from year to year as new developments match the demand for the most recent and biggest trends. Phuket is home to arguably the world’s most stunning private villas. In addition to stunning vistas, private pools, and uninterrupted privacy, these private villas in Phuket come with exclusive designs, personalized attention, and a variety of other facilities to keep you relaxed and comfortable. If you are seeking the perfect luxury villa in Phuket, you have come to the right place as we have compiled a list of the most stunning villas in Phuket for sale by CBRE Thailand.

Top Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

1. Sri Panwa Residence

Sri Panwa, which sprawls across a jungle-covered peninsula in the tranquil southeast of Phuket island, is a celebrity hotspot, with Snoop Dog and Rihanna among its renowned visitors. Three pools, a beach, a boho spa, great restaurants, and Baba Nest, one of Asia’s most gorgeous rooftop bars, are all located on the property.

The villa features a private pool with spacious deck that looks out to the magnificent Andaman Sea, where you can view gorgeous sunsets in the evening. Apart from that, the master suite on the upper level of the villa has direct access to the living, dining, and kitchen areas – and also features a private deck.

Sri Panwa is located in the island’s southern region, about an hour drive from the airport. In addition, the villa is only 15 minutes from Phuket Old Town, where you can shop and dine. The atmosphere is ideal if you are a nature lover and prefer a more private lifestyle.

Address: Cape Panwa, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000 Sri Panwa Residence: https://www.cbre.co.th/sale/pks1581-sri-panwa

2. Samsara Villa

Samsara Villa is situated on one of the island’s most coveted west coast oceanfront settings. So, if you are yearning for a more private lifestyle or looking to gain a significant stream of rental income, then Samsara Villa is the perfect choice for you. One of the main reasons that make Samsara Villa stand out is its top-quality finishing and outstanding views. Aside from that, it is also a very well-managed estate.

Four of the villas’ bedrooms are located on the ground floor. Two of which are children’s bedrooms that share a balcony with views of the garden and the sea, while a large second bedroom has a separate patio with an outdoor sunken tub and courtyard garden. The master bedroom, which is located in the villa’s bottom corner, has a lavish wrap-around patio with a plunge pool, where you can enjoy the breathtaking ocean views. The fifth bedroom, located on the first floor, has direct access to the swimming pool and it also overlooks stunning ocean views.

This villa is 50 minutes from Phuket International Airport, and you can easily reach Patong and other main entertainment areas in Phuket.

Address: Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150 Samsara Villa: https://www.cbre.co.th/sale/ pks0766-samsara

3. The Cape

Relax to the sounds of the sea and immerse yourself in bliss at “The Cape Residences”. Rooms in this modern-looking villa seem even larger and more expansive thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows. Its neutral colour schemes with soothing wood tones have an immediate calming effect and make you feel entirely relaxed. Furthermore, this magnificent private property is cleverly divided into three levels, all of which are accessible by elevator.

One of the main highlights of this villa is that all its bedrooms have stunning views, and each bedroom has ensuite bathrooms. If you are looking to cool off, you can have a swim at the villa’s large infinity-edge pool which overlooks the ocean. On top of that, you can work out in the morning at the gym, relax in the spa, or watch a movie in the theatre room, all of which are included in this villa’s amenities. Outside, there is a traditional Thai sala where you may enjoy a light meal and a refreshing cocktail while taking in the scenery.

Address: Cape Yamu, Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110 The Cape: https://www.cbre.co.th/sale/ pks1125-the-cape

4. Jomchang Villa

If you are looking for an ultimate living experience then the Jomchang Villa is the perfect choice for you. This fascinating luxury villa, located in Kamala, is one of, if not the most unique villas for sale in Asia. It has 6 bedrooms, 5 of which have ensuite bathrooms. Furthermore, the villa comes with an elevator, huge cinema, entertainment room, large pool with outdoor bar, both European and Thai kitchens, and a private sala that overlooks the gorgeous Andaman sea. If you are looking to have it all, then this is it!

Jomchang Villa is situated along Millionaires’ Mile, one of Phuket’s most in-demand locations. Because land costs in this location are high, and 5-star hotels and high-end buildings are likely to be built in the future, the villas in this area will be able to maintain their exclusivity and will increase in value over time.

You are also only a short distance from the renowned Kamala beach. What’s more, the Laguna area, which offers fun activities like golf, spas, shopping, and horseback riding, is only a 15 minutes drive away. Furthermore, Central Festival Phuket, Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket International Airport, Surin’s up-market restaurants and bars, and the Patong nightlife are all within a 30 minutes drive.

Address: Jomchang Estate, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand Jomchang Villa: https://www.cbre.co.th/sale/ jomchang-villa-pks1655

It is no surprise that these villas constantly rank among the finest due to their exceptional settings and facilities. You will surely feel as though you are in paradise with pools right outside your doors, leading to gorgeous vistas of the Andaman Sea and seemingly endless greenery. Furthermore, simply entering one of these villas brings about a sense of grandeur and tranquillity. So, if you are seeking serenity and splendour in a dreamy setting, these four villas are the most ideal choice.