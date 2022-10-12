Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket

Sponsored

So you’ve finally decided to have your own slice of heaven in Phuket? Whether you plan to buy a luxury beach villa to rent out or a piece of land to build your dream holiday home, almost any property investment on this island is a good idea. Phuket is not only a blissful place to live, renting out a property here can be quite a lucrative opportunity. Among the many excellent areas around Phuket, Kamala is possibly the best place for a beach villa. In fact, it’s one of the most sought-after real estate markets for both homebuyers and property investors. Owning a property here means being close to the ocean and surrounded by fantastic dining, entertainment, and nightlife venues.

The Waterfall Bay project in Kamala is perhaps one of the best options in the area since it includes both land plots and villas. Below, CBRE Thailand has put together some of Waterfall Bay’s most intriguing offerings to give you some idea of the choices available. Each of these options is just minutes from Kamala Beach.

1. Land with lush surroundings

Situated on a verdant headland surrounded by trees, land plots such as this are becoming increasingly rare in Kamala. It sits on an ultra-low-density development known as “Billionaire’s Row” due to the presence of other luxury villas dotted around the area. It’s the perfect piece of land for anyone seeking to invest in Kamala and would be particularly ideal for the development of a sea-view villa or residential home. Its location nestled in the cliffs means the soothing sound of gentle waves is never far away.

2. Sea view land

Anyone on the lookout for a sprawling parcel of land which will allow them to make their dream Kamala beach villa a reality need look no further; this is another jaw-dropping golden opportunity in Billionaire’s Row. On top of having easy access to beautiful Kamala beach, it boasts unmatched views of the sparkling Andaman Sea. Water, electricity, and road access are already available.

3. Oceanfront land

This land offers a rare opportunity to acquire one of the last remaining absolute oceanfront sites in Kamala. It’s set on a spectacular headland and takes full advantage of the breathtaking ocean views, and since it’s concealed somewhat by trees, it’s perfect for those seeking a private and peaceful refuge from the crowds. Located in the most prestigious project in Kamala, where a number of opulent villas and homes have already been constructed, it is the ideal option for those who’d like to build a luxury villa or make a land investment in what is undoubtedly Phuket’s most desirable locale.

4. Waterfall Bay Villa

If moving into a gorgeous property immediately is more your style, then this Waterfall Bay Villa could be just the ticket. Set on a breathtaking headland estate, the property comes with incredible views of the ocean, but it’s also surrounded by lush greenery, allowing you to appreciate the stunning natural environment in absolute privacy and serenity. In this two-story villa you’ll find five generously sized bedrooms, spacious living areas, an activity room, and a spa room.

This tastefully furnished home’s floor-to-ceiling windows allow abundant natural light into every room, complementing the feeling of being at one with the local surroundings. Outdoors, an enormous glittering pool awaits; plenty of space for fun activities under the sun is available, allowing you to soak up some rays or have dinner under the stars any time you want.

Are any of these properties in Kamala, Phuket, calling your name? Visit CBRE Thailand if you have any inquiries or if you’re keen to browse for more!

