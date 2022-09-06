Sponsored

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) just expanded its portfolio of luxury property with the opening of Ascott Thonglor Bangkok, a luxury hotel, and serviced apartment, on 15 July 2022.

Located right in the heart of Bangkok’s trendiest Thonglor neighbourhood at the intersection of Sukhumvit Soi 59 and Sukhumvit Road, the property is surrounded by upscale amenities. From a great selection of fashionable restaurants and lifestyle venues to international schools and multinational corporations, everything you need for a convenient lifestyle is available within a stone’s throw away. Moreover, the property is close to Bangkok’s expressway system. It also has easy access to the BTS Skytrain via a 5-minute walk to Thong Lo Station. To make your stay even more convenient, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok offers a complimentary shuttle van and tuk-tuk services. You can use the service to travel from the property to scheduled locations for its guests and residents.

Spacious rooms with elegant design

The elegant Ascott Thonglor Bangkok features 451 spacious serviced apartments and hotel rooms. With four different configurations available, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, it’s ideal for both short-stay and long-stay guests. Each room boasts modern and clean interior that exudes a comfortable atmosphere. That’s why you’ll feel right at home as soon as you step inside the room. Each room features enormous floor-to-ceiling windows. That’s why the rooms have an open and airy elegance, as well as plenty of natural light. And since the property is located in the middle of Thonglor, you’ll get to have the best city views. Imagine relaxing in your comfy room while watching the twinkling lights of Bangkok after a busy day – nothing beats it!

In addition to its elegant design, the rooms also come with an impressive range of premium amenities. Therefore, you’ll be sure to have a pleasant and satisfying stay. These include an ensuite bathroom with towels and toiletries, a fully-equipped kitchen, multi-split air-conditioning, broadband internet access, WiFi, and a washing machine and dryer. Moreover, you won’t feel bored inside your room since it boasts a fantastic home entertainment system to keep you busy.

Upscale facilities and services available for guests and residents

For your convenience, an array of outstanding services are available. These include airport transfer services, breakfast lounge, daily breakfast, ironing service, butler service, room service, limousine service, and butler service. There’s even 24/7 on-call wellness and security for guests and residents. This means that you’ll get round-the-clock health, wellness, and security support while living in this luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in Bangkok.

And if that wasn’t enough, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok offers all the services you would expect from luxury serviced apartments and hotel rooms. There are plenty of spaces for you to relax within the property. You can escape the city’s heat by taking a dip in the expansive swimming pool and unwind on the comfortable sun loungers lining the pool with a refreshing cocktail. There are also green gardens where you can simply relax with a good book under the trees. And that’s not all. The luxury property takes rest and relaxation to the next level. It has a steam room, sauna room, Jacuzzi, reading room, and spa.

Would love to stay active during your stay in this luxury serviced apartment in Bangkok? Ascott Thonglor Bangkok also comes with a well-equipped gym overlooking the city. Whether you want to work out at the cardio equipment or weight station, the city view is the perfect motivation to stay fit.

Kids and business travellers are welcome

Those who have kids will be happy to know that there’s a fantastic children’s playroom within the building. With toys and games that will inspire kid’s creativity, the playroom will not only entertain your little ones but also educate them. Moreover, there’s a designated children’s wading pool and an optional babysitting service. Thus, you and your partner can enjoy a little me time whenever you want while staying or living in this luxury serviced apartments, and hotel in Bangkok.

For those travelling for business, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok boasts a serene Resident’s Lounge. It’s perfect for private catch-ups or even just to relax and unwind discreetly. Need a space for a more formal discussion? Reserve one of the board rooms available within the building.

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok opens just in time with the reopening of borders

“We are absolutely thrilled with the opening of Ascott Thonglor Bangkok as it will open just in time to meet the demand that is returning from the reopening of borders all around the world. We look forward to welcoming tourists and business travellers alike to enjoy this stunning property and experience the outstanding service that our General Manager Koen Vermeersch and his team have prepared.” said Mr Brian Tan, Country General Manager for Ascott in Thailand and Laos, before the opening of the new luxury property.

The Ascott Limited is one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. They have properties across the Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA. It has a wide range of serviced apartments, coliving, and hotel brands in its portfolio. Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is the third of five serviced apartment properties that Ascott operates with its strategic partners, Ananda Development and Mitsui Fudosan Asia. Between Bangkok and Pattaya, the projects are being constructed for a total of THB 12 billion, comprising 1,809 units. With more than 5,000 apartments scattered across 25 sites in Bangkok, Pattaya, Sri Racha, and Rayong, as well as developments still in the works, Ascott is one of Thailand’s leading foreign lodging owners and operators.

Ascott Star Rewards give traveller rewards for their journey

If you are a traveller who enjoys receiving rewards for your journey, you’ll love the Ascott Star Rewards. It’s the world’s first loyalty programme dedicated to the serviced residence industry. It offers complete flexibility when it comes to earning and redeeming points for stays. In addition to complimentary airport transfers, room upgrades, and breakfast, members can benefit from year-round discounts of up to 15% off the best flexible rates, seasonal offers of up to 50% off, property opening specials, birthday discounts of up to 40% off, early check-in and late check-out, and birthday discounts of up to 40% off.

So, are you interested in staying at the luxurious Ascott Thonglor Bangkok? For reservation or more information, visit www.discoverasr.com, e-mail enquiry.thailand@the-ascott.com, or contact +66 2 204 4400, 1800 888 272 (Thailand toll-free).