Connect with us

World

Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia

Published

 on 

Rachel McCrow, 26, and Matthew Arnold, 29, photos by Queensland Police.

Young police officers were tragically killed in a battle with gunmen in rural Australia yesterday. Four officers had gone to investigate a missing person at a property in Wieambilla, Queensland when the gunmen ambushed them. 

The gunmen fatally shot two officers as soon as they arrived. The battle continued, and a neighbour who came to the scene was also killed by the suspects. The remaining two police officers then shot and killed three suspects during the siege.

The two young officers killed were 26 year old Matthew Arnold and 29 year old Rachel McCrow. The neighbour killed was 58 year old Alan Dare.

The suspects killed were 46 year old Nathaniel Train, 47 year old Gareth Train, and 45 year old Stacey Train. Nathaniel was the missing person that police had been searching for at the property. Gareth was Nathaniel’s brother, and Stacey was Gareth’s wife. Gareth and Stacey co-owned the property. 

Nathaniel had been the executive principal of Walgett Community College Primary School. He served in this position for 18 months until 2021 when he said he had a cardiac arrest at his desk. He then left the school.

Local media described Nathaniel as a “mild-mannered school leader.” Barron River MP Craig Crawford said he met with the former principal half a dozen times and was “completely shocked” to learn that he could commit “such an unfathomably evil act,” ABC Australia reported. 

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll did not confirm reports that the gunmen had used military-grade weaponry and camouflage gear. Caroll said that “many weapons” were involved. She called the incident an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Several officials have expressed grief and shock at the brutal killing of the young officers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted yesterday…

“Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you.”

The world now waits as more details emerge on the horrific incident.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Entertainment9 mins ago

808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Tourism12 mins ago

Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
World39 mins ago

Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Travel1 hour ago

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Unable to find a temple home, monk living in bus terminal
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs2 hours ago

Police on the prowl for heroin suspect who escaped from Kanchanaburi station
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Expats3 hours ago

Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Charging elephant gores a foraging man to death
Crime5 hours ago

Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Guides6 hours ago

Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Best of6 hours ago

Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
Local6 hours ago

How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending