Yellowstone park kills newborn bison after visitor’s misguided attempt to help

A newborn bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, was euthanised after a visitor’s interaction led to its rejection by the herd. The individual attempted to help the calf rejoin its herd after being separated from its mother. However, despite park rangers’ efforts, the herd refused to accept the young bison.

Yellowstone is currently investigating the situation. The calf was ultimately euthanised because it was abandoned by the herd and started approaching cars and people on the roadway, creating a hazardous situation, according to the park’s statement. The visitor, described as an unidentified white male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, approached the newborn bison last Saturday. The calf had been separated from its herd while attempting to cross the Lamar River.

The park stated…

“As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway,”

The newborn animal was later spotted on the road, near vehicles and visitors. Human interference can lead to a herd rejecting its offspring, causing significant harm to the animal’s well-being and, in this case, its survival.

The park’s news release emphasised the importance of visitors maintaining a safe distance from wildlife, stating…

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival.”

People are required to stay at least 25 yards (23m) away from all wildlife and 100 yards away from bears and wolves. The release added, “The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.”

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement is now seeking information from the public regarding the incident.