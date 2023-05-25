Indian man allegedly snatches Thai woman’s iPhone in Krabi

Photo via The Phuket Express.

An Indian man allegedly snatched a Thai woman’s iPhone in Krabi‘s resort town of Ao Nang earlier this week. According to Krabi Provincial Police, the suspect allegedly approached the woman at a restaurant to chat with her, before nabbing her iPhone 8 Plus.

The victim reported the incident to Ao Nang Police. Officers then used CCTV footage from the restaurant to hunt down the suspect before Krabi Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for the man.

Law enforcement officers successfully apprehended the suspect with the iPhone, The Phuket Express reported.

Officers brought the suspect to the Ao Nang Police Station to face charges of theft during nighttime hours. Police did not disclose the names of either the suspect or the victim.

There have been a few widely publicised incidents of stolen mobile phones in Thailand this year.

On March 16, a Phuket thief nabbed a German tourist’s mobile phone. The thief snatched the victim’s mobile phone on Soi Cherng Talay.

After receiving a report, Cherng Talay Police arrived on the scene and checked the CCTV footage. Officers saw that the suspect rode his motorcycle past Soi Bang Tao on 4/1. Police were then able to find the suspect, a 27 year old Thai man, at his house in the area.

Follow us on :













On March 11, a tuk tuk taxi driver was arrested in Patong for stealing an iPhone 14 Pro Max from a Swedish tourist. The tourist had taken the tuk tuk taxi earlier in the morning, coming home from Bangla Road to the Patong hotel she was staying in. However, when she arrived at the hotel, she realised that her iPhone 14 Pro Max was missing.

She assumed that she must have dropped it or forgotten it in the tuk tuk taxi home. Upon searching the tuk tuk taxi, the police found the phone stashed behind the driver’s seat. The driver confessed that he found the dropped iPhone and hid it behind his seat.