Vietnamese man gets 5 years in jail for spreading Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ivan Kurmyshov/Flickr

A man in Vietnam has received a 5 year jail sentence for breaking home quarantine rules and spreading Covid. 28 year old Le Van Tri has been convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he went to his home province in Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City in July, says the Vietnam News Agency.

Le Van had been accused of breaking a 21 day home quarantine when he travelled to Ca Mau. He tested positive for Covid on July 7. The 28 year old’s decision to leave quarantine had dangerous consequences for his fellow citizens.

“Tri’s breach of the home medical quarantine regulation led to many people becoming infected with Covid-19 and one person died on 7 August 2021,” says the court report.

In contrast to the court report, Vietnam’s state media says 8 people died from the man’s negligence. Throughout the last year, Covid numbers remained low in Vietnam. Now, Vietnam is facing their worst Covid outbreak since the pandemic started. They have reported almost 540,000 infections and over 13,000 deaths. Most of the infections and deaths have come since the end of April. Both Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City have been under a tight lockdown for the last couple of months.

Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote about how a Singaporean woman got 16 weeks in jail for refusing to wear a mask.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Reuters AFP

 

Griff1315
2021-09-07 16:53
If they can directly link the other sickness and deaths to him he should have been prosecuted as multiple manslaughter and given much longer. Its selfish people like this who have us in this position we are in in Thailand.
dmacarelli
2021-09-07 17:40
Imagine such a thing happening here? Thousands spread Covid from Bangkok to the provinces, while the authorities did nothing to stop the flow or spread. Sometimes, it is convenient to have a few adults in the room.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
