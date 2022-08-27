World
VIDEO: Brazillian footballer thanks the wrong girlfriend in an interview
A Brazilian football player might have put a foot in his mouth this week when he was asked in an interview if he wanted to give a tribute to someone. The goalkeeper, Kainan, gave a seemingly noble reply. He said…
“To my girlfriend, who’s working now, Thank God, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. Grazi, a hug to you!”
But Kainan’s girlfriend’s name isn’t Grazi- it’s Jucielly. Whoops. Kainan probably could’ve kept his cool and pretended he hadn’t made any slips of the tongue, but he revealed his mistake. After shaking the interviewer’s hand, just before he walked away, Kainan blurted out…
“I said the wrong name. Jucielly … I said the wrong name of my girl.”
Video footage of the awkward mishap shows Kainan laughing in embarrassment, as the interviewer exclaims “You’re kidding”. Kainan then jokes that “I’m going to get beaten up at home”.
"I said the wrong name of my girl!" 😳
This goalkeeper had a howler as he gets his girlfriend's name WRONG…😂🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1VzO6QgP0
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 23, 2022
There’s been no word yet on whether Jucielly did or did not actually beat Kainan up, or what the state of their relationship now is. But in the age of social media when embarrassing moments live forever, we can most certainly bet she knows about Kainan’s blooper. It’s okay Kainan, it happens to the best of us.
SOURCE: Daily Star | The Sun
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Masseuse claims she trafficked teen girls to feed her own children
VIDEO: Brazillian footballer thanks the wrong girlfriend in an interview
All you need to know about the current cannabis situation in Thailand | This is Thailand
New rules drafted for Pattaya’s sea-walking tourists
In push for religious harmony, Thailand recognises more churches
Pao Tang app provides free birth control from NHSO
Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant for sale to pay for pub fire
Thailand welcomed over 4 million foreign tourists this year, officials say
Moderna suing Pfizer for using their tech in Covid vaccines
Pioneering the Cannabis business in Thailand feat. Tai ‘Four Twenty’ | Thaiger Podcast Ep.4
Thailand’s sixth monkeypox patient says symptoms started while she was in Qatar
Prayut shows up to work unannounced, as Defence Minister
Rain causes chaotic traffic for Bangkok commuters
THG chairman who lied about vaccines for stock profit resigns
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways’ plans to get back in the money
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Hua Hin, Thailand
Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
China requests a five-time increase in flights to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
-
Crime3 days ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
-
Hot Property3 days ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Thailand3 days ago
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
-
Thailand3 days ago
Floods in Thailand claim 3 lives, affecting 14,657 households
-
Bangkok3 days ago
BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
-
Thailand2 days ago
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Recent comments: