VIDEO: Brazillian footballer thanks the wrong girlfriend in an interview

A Brazilian football player might have put a foot in his mouth this week when he was asked in an interview if he wanted to give a tribute to someone. The goalkeeper, Kainan, gave a seemingly noble reply. He said…

“To my girlfriend, who’s working now, Thank God, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. Grazi, a hug to you!”

But Kainan’s girlfriend’s name isn’t Grazi- it’s Jucielly. Whoops. Kainan probably could’ve kept his cool and pretended he hadn’t made any slips of the tongue, but he revealed his mistake. After shaking the interviewer’s hand, just before he walked away, Kainan blurted out…

“I said the wrong name. Jucielly … I said the wrong name of my girl.”

Video footage of the awkward mishap shows Kainan laughing in embarrassment, as the interviewer exclaims “You’re kidding”. Kainan then jokes that “I’m going to get beaten up at home”.

"I said the wrong name of my girl!" 😳 This goalkeeper had a howler as he gets his girlfriend's name WRONG…😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1VzO6QgP0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 23, 2022

There’s been no word yet on whether Jucielly did or did not actually beat Kainan up, or what the state of their relationship now is. But in the age of social media when embarrassing moments live forever, we can most certainly bet she knows about Kainan’s blooper. It’s okay Kainan, it happens to the best of us.

SOURCE: Daily Star | The Sun