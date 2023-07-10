Atlanta nail salon robbery attempt foiled by disinterested staff and customers (video)

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

An audacious yet futile robbery attempt at a nail salon in Atlanta, United States, has left not only the perpetrator in disbelief but also the public, as both the staff and patrons seemed to be unfazed by the incident.

A nail salon in Atlanta, USA, was the unusual backdrop of a robbery attempt that took place back on July 3, the Daily Mail reported. Instead of panic and fear, the event was dominated by a calm sentiment that left the perpetrator bewildered.

As the CCTV footage suggests, a man entered the salon with an ominous stance, his right hand concealed inside his bag, hinting at a possible weapon. He shouted orders at everyone, calling for them to get down and hand over their money.

Surprisingly, however, none of the four customers seated near the window showed signs of compliance. They simply stared at the criminal with an indifferent gaze.

When the thief realised that the women were unresponsive, he turned his attention to a male member of staff behind the counter. Yet instead of giving in to the demands, he simply answered a ringing call and walked away, ignoring the criminal’s threats.

Frustrated, the perpetrator raised his voice, hoping to induce fear among those present. One woman did stand with her hands up as a sign of surrender but still didn’t hand over any money. She just walked past him, out the door with ease.

The criminal continued to shout out for money, but the non-responsive behaviour of those present remained, interestingly unaltered. With a glance and then focusing back on their respective duties or engaging in a chat, the nail salon’s occupants showed nothing but sheer indifference towards him.

Finally, the criminal, fed up with his unheard shouting, decided to call off his mission. He can be seen standing at the centre of the salon with a defeated posture for a moment, looking around one last time before eventually walking out empty-handed.

In response to the incident, local police stated…

“Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect. Witnesses report the suspect entered the location wearing a hat and glasses and fled in a silver sedan.”