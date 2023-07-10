Saving love: Heroic Chinese man hailed ‘marriage material’ after saving fiancée from flood

Picture courtesy of BBC

A man has been hailed as “marriage material” by China‘s online community after choosing to save his fiancée’s life during a life-threatening situation. This follows extensive reports by the BBC and Reuters of severe weather warnings across central and south-western China, necessitating the evacuation of thousands to escape floodwaters. The severe weather caused a building collapse, but amidst the chaos, a rescue unit managed to assist a couple stranded in their car amidst the turbulent waters.

The incident, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), occurred on July 3, coinciding with the couple’s engagement celebrations. While the man was taking his fiancée home to change for the party, their car was swept away by a powerful current. Lifeguards stated that upon the arrival of the rescue team, the pair had to climb onto the roof of the vehicle due to the rapidly rising waters almost submerging their car. However, the rescue helicopter only had one life vest, reported Sanook.

In a video that has been viewed millions of times on Chinese social media, the man gives the first life jacket to his fiancée and helps the rescuers get her safely to shore. As narrated by the rescuer, the man insisted that the woman be taken to safety first.

The story has garnered significant attention on social media, with one commentator praising the man’s actions.

“He is a man who is worth marrying.”

“This story makes me believe in love once more.”

Follow us on :













According to SCMP, the rescue was successful. The rescuers were able to return for the brave man just in time and take him safely to shore and into the arms of his fiancée.

Not long after they reached the shore, the couple’s car was swept away and sunk deep into the river bed.