World
US mask mandate on public transport lifted following court ruling
A federal judge in Florida has ruled that a mask mandate on public transport in the US is unlawful, eliminating the disease prevention measure. According to a Reuters report, the mandate was extended last week until May 3, requiring passengers on trains, planes, in taxis, and at transit hubs to wear face masks. The lifting of the mandate comes as Covid-19 infections in the US are on the increase again.
The mask mandate was one of several directives introduced by the Biden administration in a bid to control the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed the lives of nearly 1 million Americans. The White House has described the ruling as “disappointing” and still has the option to appeal or seek an emergency delay.
Covid-19 infections have started to climb again in the US, which has reported an average of 36,251 new cases a day, and 460 deaths a day, on a 7-day average. It is the highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.
The World Health Organisation has previously warned against the tendency to compare Covid-19 to a seasonal flu, pointing out that the virus is continuing to evolve quickly.
The lifting of the mask mandate could have an impact on travel demand, either way. According to the Reuters report, demand was on the increase since mid-February, with passenger traffic averaging around 89% of pre-pandemic levels. Lifting the mask mandate could prompt more people to take to the skies again, while making others wary.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand DSI seizes counterfeit luxury goods in Phuket worth more than 50 million baht
Tuesday Covid Update: 16,891 new cases; provincial totals
Former leader Suu Kyi breaks silence, urges Burmese to ‘be united’
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Rebel group PULO won’t engage in peace talks if independence is off the table
Police raid illegal ‘casino’ on Koh Samui located near police station
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
3 more women break their silence, adding to claims of Prinn’s alleged sexual abuse
US mask mandate on public transport lifted following court ruling
Thailand News Update | Thunderstorm destroys brand new passenger building at Don Mueang Airport
Health ministry sticking to plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July
Health ministry stockpiles medication in anticipation of Covid-19 surge
Thailand endemic on track | Good Morning Thailand
Don Mueang Airport damaged by storm
Thailand feminists protest at Democrat party HQ, demand justice in ‘#MeToo’ scandal
Thailand News Today | Academic says Omicron may have already peaked
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
Thai monk celebrating Songkran passes out drunk, says he didn’t do anything wrong
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Events2 days ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Pattaya4 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of4 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok4 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment3 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket1 day ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE