Crime
3 more women break their silence, adding to claims of Prinn’s alleged sexual abuse
More potential #MeToo victims are coming out of the closet, as Thailand faces what may be the largest sex scandal involving a senior politician. On Monday, another three women filed complaints with police against former Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, for a total of eight women who have officially accused him of sexual misconduct, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. Thai media has put the current tally at 14.
Lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd escorted the three women to file reports with the Lumphini police yesterday afternoon in Bangkok. He updated the media on the details of the three new accusers, while saying there are other who have yet to speak out. According to Sittra, the sixth accuser is a 26 year old woman who gave the lawyer an audio clip on Sunday, which has since been aired publicly. She claims Prinn raped her in 2020.
“She claimed the suspect had offered money in exchange for her silence, but she has stopped receiving the money.”
The seventh accuser, Sittra said, is a 21 year old woman who claims that Prinn molested her when she was an intern. The alleged attack happened in a car in 2019 when she was 17 years old. The eighth woman claims Prinn also molested her, but she has not consented to releasing the details of her ordeal to the public.
Sittra said that in addition to the three, there are another four women who were unavailable to join him on Monday to file their complaints. Most of the women say they were enticed to dine with Prinn before he allegedly attacked them. One woman even claims that Prinn drugged her. Her complaint is forthcoming. Meanwhile, another woman who is in the UK plans to present herself as a witness.
Monday’s allegations brings the amount of women who have officially filed complaints to a total of eight, the the Bangkok Post reported on Tuesday morning. Three women had previously filed complaints with Lumphini police, with another one in Phetchaburi and one more in Chiang Mai. However, Thai media reports there’s already a higher number of accusers. Notably, Channel 3 has posted a report with the profiles of 14 alleged victims who have so far filed complaints with police against Prinn.
On Sunday, Bangkok’s South Criminal Court detained Prinn for three counts of sexual assault and harassment, before temporarily releasing him on bail, on the condition that he wouldn’t leave the country. Yesterday morning, Thai feminist groups banded together to stage a protest in front of Democrat party headquarters in Bangkok, in the wake of mounting allegations against the politician.
Police on Monday also updated the media about the progress of the investigation into Prinn’s alleged sexual abuse. Notably, police have not found grounds for reported allegations that Prinn, in collaboration with a police colonel, attempted to pressure accusers to drop their charges, according to Pol. Maj. Gen. Trairong.
“If evidence is found, police will request the prosecutor to revoke Mr. Prinn’s bail.”
Regarding the first complaint from an unnamed 18 year old woman, police say they’ve gathered enough evidence from a Bangkok hotel in Watthana district where the alleged attack took place. That’s according to the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Trairong Piwpan, who said the relevant evidence has already been submitted for examination to the Forensic Science Division.
Accompanied by her mother, the young woman filed a report with police last week, opening the door for others to come out of the dark in what may be Thailand’s largest #MeToo case to date.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Kapook
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand DSI seizes counterfeit luxury goods in Phuket worth more than 50 million baht
Tuesday Covid Update: 16,891 new cases; provincial totals
Former leader Suu Kyi breaks silence, urges Burmese to ‘be united’
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Rebel group PULO won’t engage in peace talks if independence is off the table
Police raid illegal ‘casino’ on Koh Samui located near police station
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
3 more women break their silence, adding to claims of Prinn’s alleged sexual abuse
US mask mandate on public transport lifted following court ruling
Thailand News Update | Thunderstorm destroys brand new passenger building at Don Mueang Airport
Health ministry sticking to plan to declare Covid-19 endemic by July
Health ministry stockpiles medication in anticipation of Covid-19 surge
Thailand endemic on track | Good Morning Thailand
Don Mueang Airport damaged by storm
Thailand feminists protest at Democrat party HQ, demand justice in ‘#MeToo’ scandal
Thailand News Today | Academic says Omicron may have already peaked
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
Thai monk celebrating Songkran passes out drunk, says he didn’t do anything wrong
Scam bam thank you mam! Thai PBS anchor scammed out of 1 million baht.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Events2 days ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Pattaya4 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of4 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok4 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment3 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket1 day ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE