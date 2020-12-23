US conservative media walk back allegations on voter fraud | The Thaiger

World
US conservative media walk back allegations on voter fraud
Some of America’s biggest right-leaning media have spent the last week walking back on their earlier promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding alleged voter fraud and tampering from the November 3 election.
Both Fox News and Newsmax have aired segments this week contradicting earlier stories about election fraud and claims focusing on vote machines manufacturer Smartmatic. Without specifically retracting their earlier stories, or apologising for the mistakes, the broadcasters have stopped making the earlier claims, without evidence.
Smartmatic delivered legal notices to a trio of conservative networks for promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the company. In addition to Fox News and Newsmax, Smartmatic and Dominion also issued litigation against One America News Network.
In a 3 minute pre-produced segment, 3 Fox hosts, who previously aired a variety of stories citing election fraud, played the segment on their programs in an apparent attempt to appease the litigants and Fox News’ allegations of widespread fraud.
The programs included Fox programs “Lou Dobbs Tonight”, Maria Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” and Jeanine Pirro’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine”.
The bespoke segments were called… “CLOSER LOOK AT CLAIMS ABOUT SMARTMATIC,” where a voice over questions Open Source Election Technology Institute Director Eddie Perez, “a leading authority on open source software for elections”, who fact-checks false claims about Smartmatic that have previously been made by Fox hosts as serious allegations.
The ‘segments’ have all the appearance of a legal retraction in response to the Smartmatic company’s demands and threats of litigation.
“Fox News has engaged in a concerted disinformation campaign against Smartmatic… Fox News told its millions of viewers and readers that Smartmatic was founded by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, that its software was designed to fix elections, and that Smartmatic conspired with others to defraud the American people and fix the 2020 U.S. election by changing, inflating, and deleting votes.”
Newsmax, described in Wikipedia as “a conservative American news and opinion website”, also aired its own version of segments walking back more unproven allegation on-air hosts made about Smartmatic’s voting technology. Host John Tabacco did his best to “clarify” the network’s coverage, stressing that it “has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies”.
Newsmax debunked claims earlier made on its platforms by hosts and guests but, again, didn’t label the segments as an official retraction. One such allegation made on Newsmax claimed “Smartmatic was owned by the Venezuelan government”, which is untrue. Smartmatic is a wholly owned US private company.
The network also walked back on unfounded claims it made about the Dominion voting system.
“Dominion has stated its company has no ownership relationship with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela.”
Smartmatic, one of 2 voting machine and software manufacturers that’s been attacked by President Trump and a bevy of lawyers for supposedly rigging the 2020 election. Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who has been a continuous source of some of the most outlandish claims, has also been the subject of litigation. Dominion Voting Systems, has also requested a retraction from the President’s i’voter fraud’ legal team, led by Powell.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO calls for calm over new coronavirus variant
The World Health Organisation is calling for calm over the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 in countries including Britain and South Africa. WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan says virus mutation is to be expected and is not a cause for major alarm. His comments come as a growing number of countries impose travel bans on passengers from the UK and South Africa.
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution. Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended.”
WHO officials say there is nothing to indicate that the new strain causes more serious illness or deaths, although it appears to spread a lot quicker. Ryan says the countries imposing travel restrictions on places like the UK are doing so to be extra safe.
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur.”
According to a Thai PBS World report, officials say the Covid-19 virus has mutated much more slowly than influenza and the new strain currently being seen in the UK is still spreading less quickly than infections such as the mumps. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the new Covid-19 vaccines should still work against the new variant.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
A new strain of Covid-19 quickly spreading in southern England has prompted a number of countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom while other nations are mulling similar restrictions.
The new coronavirus variant is said to spread more quickly than others. British PM Boris Johnson placed London and southeastern England on a Tier 4 lockdown. He announced that both Christmas shopping and holiday gatherings are cancelled. Yesterday, the UK reported a record high of daily Covid-19 cases with 35,928 new cases.
“The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus… It appears to spread more easily and may be up to 70% more transmissible than the earlier strain… This is now spreading very fast. It is with a very heavy heart that I say we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”
So far, Thailand has not announced travel restrictions from the UK. All international arrivals still must go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine before travelling in Thailand.
Here’s some of the countries that have set travel restrictions on UK travellers so far.
Canada, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria and Switzerland.
- Canada is banning passenger travel from the UK for at least 72 hours.
- Argentina, Chile and Colombia have suspended direct flights from the UK.
- France is suspending travel from the UK for 48 hours while officials come up with a plan.
- Germany banned all flights from Britain except for cargo flights.
- The Netherlands banned flights from the UK for the rest of the year.
- Ireland issued a 48 hour flight ban.
- Italy announced flights from the UK would be banned until January 6.
- Belgium announced a 24 hour travel ban from the UK as a “precautionary measure.”
SOURCES: CNN | Associated PressKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
US cybersecurity agency alleges Russian hacking campaign
A cyberattack, which was first identified when US government agencies were targeted, has also been aimed at cyber targets worldwide, raising fears about global computer security.
Microsoft has already announced that it’s notified more than 40 large customers hit by the malware which allegedly originated from hackers linked to the Russian government. The malware has been allowing attackers unfettered access to a range of government and private networks.
As of yesterday, 80% of the attacks were in the US although Microsoft has already identified attacks in 7 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Spain, Britain, Israel and the UAE. But the list continues to grow. The White House has made no comment about the current situation.
Brad Smith, Microsoft’s chief legal counsel, said the company had uncovered 40 customers, including government agencies, thinktanks, NGOs and IT companies, who were “targeted more precisely and compromised” after the hackers had gained initial access earlier this year.
“It’s certain that the number and location of victims will keep growing. This is not espionage as usual, even in the digital age. Instead, it represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the US and the world.”
The attack appears to have started when an updated popular IT network management tool named as ‘Orion’, made by SolarWinds, was compromised from March this year. Around 18,000 customers installed the compromised update, many of who were working for US government agencies.
Hackers reportedly installed malware on software used by the US Treasury Department and the Commerce Department, allowing them to view internal email traffic.
Of these, at least 40 were then selected by the attackers for further exploitation, including the US Treasury and Department of Commerce, where emails are thought to have been read, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Microsoft announced that it had been able to trace some of the impact of the SolarWinds attack because it has been brought in by clients to assist using its in-house antivirus software. MicroSoft has admitted it had fallen victim to the attack, although “it no evidence of access to production services or customer data”.
The US National Security Agency has called for increased vigilance to prevent unauthorised access to key military and civilian networks.
In a statement from the NSA… “The recent SolarWinds Orion code compromise is one serious example of how on-premises systems can be compromised, leading to abuse of federated authentication and malicious cloud access.”
Analysts have said the attacks pose threats to national security by infiltrating key government systems, while also creating risks for key infrastructure controls for systems such as electric power grids and other utilities.
The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber security admits that the full scope of the attack “is not yet known”, with most local government and private sector systems “at grave risk.”
Although federal authorities have so far traced the attack’s launch back to March, it remains unclear just how long alleged operatives could have been tinkering inside some of the US government’s most critical agencies, including the departments of State, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency say it hasn’t identified who was behind the malware attack but private security companies pointed a finger at hackers linked to the Russian government.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also suggested involvement by Moscow on Monday, saying the Russian government had made repeated attempts to breach US government networks.
Meanwhile President-elect Joe Biden said he had “great concern” over the computer breach while Utah Senator Mitt Romney slammed what he called “inexcusable silence” from the White House.
Shares of Microsoft were down 0.36% at $218.63 in trading yesterday. Shares of SolarWinds were down 0.45% at $17.52.
Microsoft has also released a statement HERE.
SOURCES: The Guardian | The Verge | MicrosoftKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
US conservative media walk back allegations on voter fraud
Phuket’s Covid High Season Crisis | VIDEO
7 month old baby in Suphan Buri tests positive for Covid-19, health officials mull lockdown
Economy to lose billions of baht from Covid-19 lockdown – Kasikorn Research Centre
Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Epidemiologist transferred to Samut Sakhon to tackle Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon employer allegedly “dumps” migrant workers at a highway outside Bangkok
Thailand extends short-stay visas by 15 days to allow for quarantine period
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
Several migrant workers flee Samut Sakhon detention, 3 re-captured in Chon Buri
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
Thai PM calls for unity in latest Covid fight, hints at further restrictions
Thai government may replace emergency decree with strict amendment to Communicable Disease Act
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Crime2 days ago
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani