New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”

With Covid-19 cases spreading in Thailand and many concerned with the migrant population after the outbreak at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin says to view the migrant workers as family.

“When family members are sick, we have to take care of them.”

46 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today in the CCSA’s daily report. 39 were local transmissions in 17 provinces while the other 7 were detected in quarantine for people travelling from overseas. Many of the local cases are Thai fishermen and other workers in the seafood industry. There are now 1,607 people in Thailand currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus.

Out of the 39 local cases in today’s official count from the CCSA, 11 cases were detected in Bangkok, 5 in Chachoengsao, 3 in Nakhon Pathom, 2 in Kamphaeng Phet, 2 in Tak, 2 in Prachin Buri, 2 in Ayutthaya, 2 in Samut Prakan and 2 in Saraburi. Cases were also detected in each of the following: Phetchabun, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket and Suphan Buri.

Fingers are pointing at Burmese migrants after hundreds of mostly migrant workers near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Taweesin says he wants the Thai community to view and treat the migrants like family.

“I want everyone to view them (migrant workers) as family. They have been helping us in driving our economy for a very long time. When family members are sick, we have to take care of them. Don’t hesitate to help by donating or providing necessities since they are living in hard times.”

