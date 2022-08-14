World
UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
UPDATE
Renowned author Salman Rushdie appears to be recovering after being brutally attacked while giving a speech in New York City on Friday. The 75 year old was taken off a ventilator yesterday, and his agent confirmed that he was talking again.
Rushdie has three stab wounds to his neck, four to his stomach, a puncture wound to his right eye, a puncture wound to his chest, and a laceration on his right thigh, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. Schmidt added that Rushdie might lose his right eye.
Meanwhile Rushdie’s attacker, 24 year old Hadi Matar, has plead not guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, among other charges, according to his attorney. He was refused bail and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail. Matar will have his next court appearance next Friday.
Matar stabbed Rushdie when Rushdie was speaking at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat centre.
Matar was born in the US, and grew up in Fairview, New Jersey. His parents, however, are from a village called Yaroun in southern Lebanon where flags of the Iran-backed Shia Islamic militant group Hezbollah can reportedly be seen in many areas. Hezbollah spokespeople did not respond to the Associated Press’s requests for comment.
People who knew Matar have told reporters that he was quiet and to himself. The owner of a boxing gym in New Jersey that Matar was a member of, Desmond Boyle, told CNN that Matar always looked “tremendously sad”.
“You know that look, that ‘it’s the worst day of your life’ look? He came in every day like that.”
Rushdie went into hiding for many years after publishing his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, after the Iranian government called upon Muslims to kill Rushdie. Iran claimed that the novel was “blasphemous.”
PREVIOUS UPDATE
Fearless writer Salman Rushdie has sustained some very serious injuries after a man stabbed him yesterday at a speech he gave in New York. The attacker stabbed the 75 year old wordsmith in his neck and torso. Rushdie is now on a ventilator at a hospital, and unable to speak. Rushdie’s agent says his liver is damaged, nerves in his arm are severed, and he is likely to lose one of his eyes.
Police have now identified the stabber as 24 year old Hadi Matar, a man from New Jersey. One audience member, Bradley Fisher, said…
“A man jumped up on the stage from I don’t know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck.”
NBC New York reports that there have been signs from Hadi’s social media that he sympathised with Iranian forces. NBC New York said a law enforcement person told them that a preliminary review of Matar’s social media accounts shows he is sympathetic to Shia extremism and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps causes. The outlet said there are no definitive links to the Iranian government, though.
Rushdie went into hiding for many years after publishing his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, after the Iranian government called upon Muslims to kill Rushdie. Iran claimed that the novel was “blasphemous.”
SOURCE: Daily Beast | Associated Press | CNN | NBC New York | Reuters | BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police find fake Covid-19 tests worth millions in central Thailand
UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand
Fire breaks out at Patong bar
Exiled Sri Lanka President warned to stay in his hotel in Bangkok
UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
Campaign to get international training for Thai teen declared record sprinter
Royal birthdays bring over 100,000 royal prison pardons
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand3 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
-
Phuket4 days ago
TikTok post accuses Phuket restaurant of unfair, unlisted prices
-
Thailand4 days ago
Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ to hit several provinces of Thailand between August 11-13