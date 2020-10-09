World
US presidential debate schedule changed after Trump’s Covid-19 infection
The second US presidential debate, initially scheduled for next week, has now been postponed after President Donald Trump, who is still recovering from a bout of Covid-19, pulled out of the debate. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak at the White House, infecting several dozen people ranging from aides to senators and top military officers, organisers changed next week’s debate to be held “virtually” (online), but President Trump told Fox Business the decision was “not acceptable.”
After the last presidential debate, Trump called the bipartisan debate commission out for trying to “protect” Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien called the organisers “pathetic.”
Biden has increased his travel on the campaign trail while Trump remains off the campaign trail and in semi-quarantine after his recent Covid-19 infection. The US president spent 3 days in hospital last week and is still taking steroids to fight the virus. He says his recovery is near “miraculous” and told Fox Business “I’m feeling good, really good.”
The October 15 debate was set to be a town hall format in Miami, where the general public asks the questions rather than from a journalist or moderator. Spokesperson for the Biden campaign, Kate Bedingfield, says Trump is pulling out of the town hall debate because he doesn’t want to “to face questions from the voters about his failures on Covid and the economy.”
While Trump says he “beat” Biden “easily” at the last debate, it’s unclear how he would fare in a town hall setting.
Bedingfield is pushing for organisers to change the final scheduled debate on October 22 in Nashville to be changed from a one-on-one confrontation to a town hall format “so that the President is “not able to evade accountability.”
“Voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly.”
The Trump campaign agreed to the change, but also called for a new debate to be changed to October 29, just 5 days before Election Day on November 3. Trump’s campaign manager says “Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29.”
At first, Biden’s team shot down the idea of extending the debate schedule and Bedingfield said “Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Business
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
From the man who was chased away from the Phuket offshore ‘Seasted’ by the Royal Thai Navy, along with his Thai girlfriend, the very same Chad Elwartowski is now launching a Crypto Cruise Ship. The company he was representing at the time, Ocean Builders, is again behind the new venture.
Just to recap from April last year…
“A couple has successfully set up a ‘Seastead’ near Phuket. Seasteading is aiming to build floating societies with “significant political autonomy”. Nearly half the world’s surface is unclaimed by any nation-state, and many coastal nations can legislate “seasteads” in their territorial waters (like a “homestead” but wetter).
Website ‘Bitcoin.com’ and ‘Ocean.builders’ report that the couple Chad Elwartowski and his Thai girlfriend Nadia Summergirl are are the first seasteaders who established a small seastead 12 nautical miles off Phuket. Most of the construction of the Seasteading was built on the island of Phuket. The installation in the sea started on January 9.
Mr Elwartowski reveals that the reason that they have chosen to settle near Phuket as the construction price is cheap. The sea is suitable for the establishment as waves are not too high and can attract many tourists.”
Cut to the chase… the Thai Government weren’t too chuffed about the establishment of a floating home, anchored in position, just off the coast of Phuket, along with Ocean Builders’ claims of ‘sovereignty’, etc, etc. The basically told the couple to take their ‘seastead’ and leave the country. You can read more about the fiasco HERE. The Navy later towed the large aluminium can back to shore and sold it for scrap.
“American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner, Nadia Supranee Thepdet, say they are on the run from police in Thailand after the government has accused the couple of trying to lay claim to Thai maritime territory with their ‘seastead’, a maritime house considered to be a permanent dwelling at sea off Phuket.”
At the time Ocean Builders said Mr Elwartowski and his girlfriend were simply volunteers who would live in the seasted as part of the experiment. Now it emerges that Chad Elwartowski is indeed the Chief Operations Officer of Ocean Builders.
A media release from Ocean Builders at the time… “Chad and Nadia were volunteers excited about the prospect of living free. They took pictures and videos of the whole process and posted it on social media. They spent a few weeks on the seastead and documented their adventure.
They were in no way involved in the design, construction, decision on where it was located or any funding for the construction of the seastead.
The team surrounding the project were early adopters of bitcoin, and with wealth acquired that way it has spent around US$150,000 on the project.”
Now Chad is back, along with his crypto investors. They’ve licked their wounds from all the undue media attention 18 months ago in Thailand and are launching their latest sea-going project the The Crypto Cruise Ship… “a residential gathering place for entrepreneurs, researchers, and expats, will be launching in January 2021. Cabins go up for auction November 5th.”
“Out of adversity comes opportunity, so they say, and a group of marine engineering entrepreneurs is taking advantage of the current downturn in the cruising industry to expand their operations in Panama.”
“The Crypto Cruise Ship is being prepared to set sail from the Mediterranean and anchor in the Gulf of Panama. The 804 ft ship (245 metres), recently purchased from a major cruise line, is to be named MS Satoshi. It includes 777 cabins with a capacity of 2020 people plus crew and crew quarters. Facilities include multiple restaurants, a theatre, casino, gym and wellness areas. The ship will be used for residency, tourism, research, and office space. It will also provide an incubator environment for entrepreneurs.”
“Cabins will be sold in an upcoming auction to those interested in owning a permanent residence on the ship. Vacation rentals will also be available.”
“The cabins will be sold by Ocean Builders, the company currently building floating homes on the Caribbean coast of Panama. Ship operations will be run by a spinoff company, Viva Vivas.”
“The ship will be anchored a 30-minute ferry ride away from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama. While Ocean Builders recently began construction of its floating, off-grid SeaPod homes on the Caribbean side of Panama, they plan on housing employees on the ship as they begin building on the Pacific side as well. Their goal is to create a floating community for the advancement of ocean technology, engineering, sustainable living, and experimentation.”
So far the venture is off to a rocky start with our quick check of their website coming up with this…
“The MS Satoshi will become an incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be a gathering place for digital nomads, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, expats, researchers, and sustainability entrepreneurs.”
As key investor Chad Elwartowski, COO of Ocean Builders, says, “We look forward to creating a hub for technology and innovation here in Panama. Our goal is to figure out how to live sustainably on the sea and chart new waters in this new frontier.”
“200 cabins will be available in the first round of the auction, which begins November 5th and ends November 28th. Cabins are tentatively priced between $25,000-$50,000. The ship will be ready for residents to move in by early 2021.”
Best wishes to the Good Ship MS Satoshi. May the waves be left behind and fair winds carry the passengers to new and exciting adventures.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
A Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by end of this year and distributed by next year. While the cost and availability of the vaccine remains uncertain, the World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is calling on world leaders to make sure any vaccine is equally distributed to the public once it is available.
WHO’s COVAX global vaccine facility is working with scientists on 9 experimental Covid-19 vaccines. The goal is to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. The WHO held a meeting on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic where Tedros reiterated that “the world needs a vaccine against Covid-19″.
“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”
In Thailand, the National Vaccine Committee plans to set aside nearly 3 billion baht to procure enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for half its population. The director of the National Vaccine Institute, Nakorn Premsri, says pre-ordering the vaccine will ensure the it can be widely administered once it’s available for distribution. He says Thai healthcare workers are first in line.
“We expect the vaccine to be ready next year, and each person will require 2 doses. The deal for reserving vaccines for Thai people will be discussed later this month. Our proposed budget is subject to approval by the Cabinet, which will decide if it should come from the national budget or government loans. The vaccines will be supplied in lots, so payments can also be made in instalments.”
At the WHO meeting, some countries like Germany, Britain and Australia called for reforms to strengthen the United Nations agency. The WHO has also been criticised by United States President Donald Trump’s administration for its role in the crisis and claims of bias toward China, but Tedros shot down the claims, saying the WHO has been keeping the world informed.
“We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening … But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organisation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
World
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
Rock icon Eddie Van Halen has died, after losing a long battle with cancer. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, took to Twitter to announce the death of his 65 year old musician father.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken, and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”
Born Edward Lodewijk Van Halen in the Netherlands, Eddie Van Halen’s family moved to California when he was 6 years old. Eddie took piano lessons from a young age and went on to become one of the world’s biggest rock stars, forming the band Van Halen with his brother Alex and singer David Lee Roth. The band had numerous hits, including their most successful single, Jump, released in 1983.
Tension between Van Halen and singer Roth saw the latter leave the band in 1985, but he returned for a 2007 reunion tour. A 2012 tour had to be cancelled due to Eddie Van Halen’s health problems, but a 2015 tour of North America was able to go ahead.
Eddie Van Halen had a well-documented history of alcohol and drug abuse and several health problems that impacted negatively on his work. The alcoholism and drug addiction were major contributors to his divorce in 2007 after a 16 year marriage to actress Valerie Bertinelli. In 2015, he spoke out about his addictions and the effect they had had on him personally and professionally.
“I was an alcoholic, and I needed alcohol to function. I didn’t drink to party. Alcohol and cocaine were private things to me. I would use them for work. The blow keeps you awake, and the alcohol lowers your inhibitions. I’m sure there were musical things I would not have attempted were I not in that mental state.”
In 2000, a year after undergoing hip surgery, he was diagnosed with tongue cancer following years of smoking. The diagnosis led to him having part of his tongue removed. In 2002, he was declared cancer-free, but the illness subsequently re-surfaced and he was reported to be receiving treatment again last year.
Tributes from some of the biggest names in the music world poured in Tuesday following news of his death.
From Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi…
“I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again.”
From Yusuf/Cat Stevens…
“Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.”
US songwriter Diane Warren said in a tweet that “guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen.”
The rocker is survived by his second wife Janie Liszewski and his son, as well as his first wife Bertinelli.
