UK honours given to British divers for Thai cave rescue | The Thaiger

UK honours given to British divers for Thai cave rescue
PHOTO: CNN, The Nation
The seven British cave divers who took part in the extraordinary Tham Luang cave rescue operation have been awarded during Britain’s traditional New Year Honours announced Friday.
Out of the seven, four received awards of exceptional bravery, three were made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).
The two divers who made first contact with the Wild Boards team and their coach – John Volanthen and Richard Stanton – were awarded the country’s second highest civilian gallantry award, the George Medal.
Richard Stanton (left) with John Volanthen.
Stanton had previously been made an MBE for his rescue services in 2012.
Divers Vernon Unsworth, Connor Roe and Joshua Bratchley were decorated with MBEs, while Jason Mallinson and Christoper Jewell received the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.
“This was a team effort and I’m very honoured to have been recognised, particularly as you don’t engage in a major rescue expecting this outcome.” – Vernon Unsworth
Unsworth is currently in the world media spotlight for suing tech entrepreneur and Tesla co-founder, Elon Musk, for posting on twitter accusing the diver of being a ‘pedo guy’.
Musk has now asked the judge to dismiss this case on the basis that “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact” as reported by the court filling.
For more on the Elon Musk vs Unsworth case check out our story HERE
“The Queen’s Commendation for Bravery and the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery in the Air are United Kingdom awards, open to both military personnel and civilians. They were established in 1994, when the award of the Queen’s Commendation for Brave Conduct and the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service in the Air were discontinued.
The Queen’s Gallantry Medal(QGM) is a United Kingdom decoration awarded for exemplary acts of bravery by civilians, and by members of the Armed Forces “not in the face of the enemy”, where the services were not so outstanding as to merit the George Cross or the George Medal, but above the level required for the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.
George Medal (GM), instituted on 24 September 1940 by King George VI, is a decoration of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, awarded for gallantry “not in the face of the enemy” where the services were not so outstanding as to merit the George Cross.”
-Wikipedia
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is the Time Magazine Person of the Year
by Cod Satrusayang – Asia News Network
In a few decades, when people look back on 2018, perhaps they will only remember one or two major headlines. In the field of diplomacy, they may remember the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un.
If we think back to the tail end of 2017, the headlines that was taking place in and around the Korean Peninsula highlighted a region that was on edge.
Trump had antagonised Pyongyang with a series of tweets including comparing his rocket size to Kim, calling the chairman a ‘little rocket man’ and threatening nuclear destruction of North Korea.Pyongyang responded by calling Trump a “dotard” and questioning his mental stability.
The world watched with anxiety as it moved a little closer to a nuclear conflict, the doomsday clock inched towards midnight.
Remember how much panic there was in January in Hawaii when nuclear raid sirens went off accidentally. The world seemed to teeter on the brink.
Rapid de-escalation
The reason that Moon Jae-in is our person of the year is because he single-handedly disarmed the powder keg that had been primed.
Moon reached across the border when it was not popular or politically prudent to do so.
His insistence on inviting and meeting with the North Korean delegation at the Olympic Games slowed down tensions and opened room for negotiations.
His administration, at his insistence, worked tirelessly to assuage any paranoia the North had. It finally culminated in a historic meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas at the demilitarized zone.
When they did meet on the DMZ Moon did not hesitate to accept Kim’s invitation to ‘step over the line’ into North Korean territory knowing full well that there were symbolic repercussions.
The good will between the two leaders seem genuine too with Moon later returning the favour by becoming the first South Korean president to visit Pyongyang since Roh Moo-hyun a decade prior.
The Time Reader’s Poll was also a win for another South Korean. This time a mega pop sensation that dominated headlines and charts in 2018.
South Korean boy group BTS topped the poll in the Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of The Year reader poll. The poll was an online vote and had no bearing on the choice made by Time editors.
Time has named a person or group of people as its Person of the Year annually since 1927. Those who have been given the title come from various backgrounds and are picked for having the greatest influence in the events of the year in which they are picked.
While the magazine’s editors will ultimately decide the Person of the Year, Time stated that it looked to provide valuable insight into public opinion and give its readers a chance to weigh in through the reader poll.
BTS’ fellow nominees in this year’s reader poll include directors Jon Chu and Ryan Coogler, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, undocumented children, politicians including Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in and Nancy Pelosi, artists including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga and the Thai cave divers.
In October, BTS was honored by the magazine as one of the “Next Generation Leaders”, along with US actress Amandla Stenberg, France soccer star Kylian Mbappé and British model Adwoa Aboah. In July, the K-pop group was included on Time‘s list of the 25 most influential people on the internet for the second straight year.
Top 10
Melbourne loses its crown as the World’s Most Livable City
PHOTO: Not the world’s most livable city anymore
1. Vienna, Austria
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Osaka, Japan
4. Calgary, Canada
5. Sydney, Australia
6. Vancouver, Canada
7. Toronto, Canada (equal 7th)
7. Tokyo, Japan (equal 7th)
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
10. Adelaide, Australia
Australia’s southern capital of Melbourne has finally lost the title of world’s most liveable city after a seven-year reign at #1 spot.
The Australian city came in second place on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2018 ranking of the world’s most liveable cities, missing out on the top spot by just 0.7%.
It was pipped to the post by Vienna, Austria, which received an overall score of 99.1% on the annual list.
The list measures stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure in 140 different cities.
EIU attributes Austria’s capital’s rise to the top to increased security scores due to a return to relative stability across much of Europe after high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years.
Japan’s Osaka and Tokyo have now moved up into the top ten, coming in third and seventh place respectively. Both cities achieved their highest ranking on the survey this year thanks to a decline in crime rates as well as improvements in public transportation.
Hamburg and Helsinki, who held tenth and ninth place last year, have dropped out of the top ten.
This year’s ninth place spot went to Copenhagen, who achieved a score of 96.8%, making it the only other European city in the top rankings.
And while Australia may have missed out on first place this time, three of its cities were among the best scoring, with Adelaide (96.6%) and Sydney (97.4%) coming behind Melbourne in 10th and fifth place.
Read the full report from the Economist Intelligence Unit HERE.
Thai business tycoon buys Fortune for $150 million
Photo: Fortune
Chatchaval Jiaravanon, son of the executive chairman of Thailand’s biggest conglomerate (the Charoen Pokphand Group) and part of the richest family in Thailand has bought Fortune for $150 million (4.8 billion baht). Publisher giant Meredith confirmed the sale on Friday, saying it will use the money to pay off down debt.
The Thai business tycoon – executive chairman of Finansia Syrus Securities, director of AEON Thana Sinsap and True corporation subsidiaries among other – joined negotiations late in October. This came after American billionaire Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne changed their minds and bought Time for $190 million instead.
Chatchaval Jiaravanon – Photo: Thailand Tatler
Alan Murray, previously Fortune editor and now promoted to president and CEO of the new company, named Fortune Media Group and said the office was ‘jazzed’, and that their new Thai investor was a long-term investor. Murray expects to start expanding his journalist team and build up their technology to “Improve Fortune and make it a more global brand”.
Publisher Meredith told analysts that it was to raise $500 million by the end of the sell-off. Still waiting to sell Sports Illustrated and Money – two other brands they acquired in the $2.8 billion Time Inc deal – it is unlikely they will sell them before years end.
SOURCE: NY Post
