UK honours given to British divers for Thai cave rescue | The Thaiger

The seven British cave divers who took part in the extraordinary Tham Luang cave rescue operation have been awarded during Britain’s traditional New Year Honours announced Friday.

Out of the seven, four received awards of exceptional bravery, three were made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The two divers who made first contact with the Wild Boards team and their coach – John Volanthen and Richard Stanton – were awarded the country’s second highest civilian gallantry award, the George Medal.

Stanton had previously been made an MBE for his rescue services in 2012.

Divers Vernon Unsworth, Connor Roe and Joshua Bratchley were decorated with MBEs, while Jason Mallinson and Christoper Jewell received the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

“This was a team effort and I’m very honoured to have been recognised, particularly as you don’t engage in a major rescue expecting this outcome.” – Vernon Unsworth

Unsworth is currently in the world media spotlight for suing tech entrepreneur and Tesla co-founder, Elon Musk, for posting on twitter accusing the diver of being a ‘pedo guy’.

Musk has now asked the judge to dismiss this case on the basis that “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact” as reported by the court filling.

