Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai | The Thaiger

Phuket
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
PHOTO: Patthama Bruno Facebook
A video is being shared on social media of a Russian speaking woman caught red handed spray painting all across a road in Rawai, Phuket.
Facebook user Patthama Bruno was out on her morning run when she saw something a little out of the ordinary and decided to share it online. In the video we see a woman finishing off a graffiti in the middle of the road, who seems unfazed by anything around her.
Patthama can be heard asking her if she knows its prohibited to do this, to which she is responded with “again”, while another person can be heard talking in the background.
Rawai officials are currently investigating the matter.
The video has already been shared over 300 times and has 800 views, with Patthama gaining great praise in the comments for her act as a good citizen.
Posted by Patthama Bruno on Friday, December 28, 2018
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
The Top 10 news stories for Thailand in 2018
There are two Top Ten lists for the most popular stories of 2018. This list is voted by The Thaiger as Thailand’s most influential or important stories. We will also have the list of the stories YOU clicked on the most – coming next week.
For now let’s see, in no particular order, which stories grabbed The Thaiger’s attention in 2018.
1. The international rescue effort at Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang caves
What state as a simply visit by 13 members of a junior football team into their local cave for a quick after-training visit, turned into one of the biggest international rescue stories in the world this year.
For a number of reasons, the story grabbed the attention of the world’s media and unfolded over a number weeks.
Twelve members of the team, aged eleven to seventeen, and their 25 year old assistant coach entered the cave on June 23 after football practice. Shortly afterwards, heavy rains partially flooded the cave, trapping the group inside.
Efforts to locate the group were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents, and no contact was made for more than a week. The rescue effort expanded into a massive operation amid intense worldwide public interest.
On July 2, after advancing through narrow passages and muddy waters, British divers John Volanthen and Richard Stanton found the group alive on an elevated rock about 4 kilometres from the cave mouth. Rescue organisers discussed various options for extracting the group, including whether to teach them basic diving skills to enable their early rescue, wait until a new entrance was found or drilled, or wait for the floodwaters to subside at the end of the monsoon season months later.
After days of pumping water from the cave system and a respite from rain, the rescue teams hastened to get everyone out before the next monsoon rain. Between 8 and 10 July, all of the boys and their coach were rescued from the cave by a highly skilled international team.
The rescue effort involved more than 10,000 people, including over 100 divers, many rescue workers, representatives from about 100 governmental agencies, 900 police officers and 2,000 soldiers, and required ten police helicopters, seven police ambulances, more than 700 diving cylinders, and the pumping of more than a billion litres of water out of the caves.
There was one fatality, Saman Kunan, a 37 year old former Thai Navy SEAL who died of asphyxiation on 6 July while returning to a staging base in the cave after delivering supplies of air.
Watch The Thaiger’s tribute to the Tham Luang cave rescuers HERE.
2. Tour boat sinking hits tourism industry hard
The capsizing of a tour boat off the coast of Phuket on July 5, killing 47 Chinese tourists, was the worst maritime disasters to hit Thailand.
The Phoenix, carrying 89 Chinese tourists plus 12 crew, and the Serenata, with 39 passengers and two crew members on board, capsized on the same day. However, unlike the Phoenix, everybody on board the Serenata was saved.
Shortly after the tragedy, which underscored concerns about safety, Thailand suffered another backlash when Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan blamed the disaster on Chinese tour operators, saying they did not respect local safety legislation.
Though calls in China to boycott Thailand were somewhat calmed down by the Thai Embassy in Beijing issuing a statement carrying Deputy PM Prawit’s apology and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s hastily arranged visit to the survivors and families of the deceased, the tourism industry and Thailand’s safety reputation still took a hit.
The number of Chinese tourist arrivals dropped by up to 20 per cent between August and October, prompting the government to roll out new incentives, including a waiver of visa-on-arrival fees from November to mid-January.
The full impact of the sinking may have been blunted by the Tham Luang cave rescue coverage which was happening at the same time, focussing attention of the world’s media on events in northern Thailand.
Read The Thaiger’s coverage of efforts to contain some oft he fallout from the disaster HERE.
3. Rap goes viral focussing on the country’s issues
The rap song “Prathet Ku Me”, released in October could be said to have topped the charts as it brought to light all the problems people have had with this regime.
The rap number, produced by a group of artists called Rap against Dictatorship (RAD), spoke about the rampant hypocrisy and injustice lower and middle-class Thais suffer due to the country’s unjust political structure. The music video was set against dramatic images of the October 6, 1976 Thammasat University uprising, which also reflected the country’s deep-rooted political problems.
The number, released on YouTube, has garnered nearly 50 million views so far.
Though loved by millions, this song has also raised quite a controversy. Conservatives in the country have labelled RAD as unpatriotic and responded by producing pieces of art also entitled “Prathet Ku Me” showing the good side of Thailand.
Read The Thaiger’s coverage of this story HERE.
4. Authorities close down access to Maya Bay
Leonardo Di Caprio, as the young traveller Richard, sits on the beach, embraced by the tranquillity of Maya Bay in a scene in the 2000 film, “The Beach”.
In reality though, Thailand’s top tourist destination, Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, has been suffering from over tourism, resulting in severe degradation of the environment and its ecosystems, including the coral reef.
This was what led the Department |of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation to make a clear-cut decision to close the bay indefinitely to allow |rehabilitation – an action that earned the department praise internationally for deciding to chose nature over money. But local tour operators weren’t happy about having their golden goose caged.
Many environmentalists, like noted marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawas, said this action was a “bang” that would send ripples to other natural attractions that need healing.
Thanks to these measures, some marine animals, such as black tip reef sharks, are finally returning to the waterfront.
Due to this success, other places have followed suit – limiting visitor numbers or closing the door to tourists so nature can heal itself.
Read some of The Thaiger’s comprehensive coverage of the closure HERE.
5. “The luxury watches and rings aren’t mine”
The start of 2018 began with a hot scandal involving Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan’s controversial collection of luxury wristwatches, which many said were way beyond the means of an Army general.
The controversy kicked off late last year and continued grabbing public attention through most of 2018. When Prawit appeared at a Cabinet meeting wearing a 3 million baht Richard Mille, netizens could not help but dig up other images of the general sporting other luxury watches that would have cost a small fortune. He was later estimated to have a grand collection of more than 20 such pieces valued at more than 20 million baht.
As of this week the NACC has cleared General Prawit of any wrong-doing.
Read some of The Thaiger coverage of this story that kept popping up throughout 2018 HERE.
6. ‘Furious aunties’ win public sympathy
Two middle-aged sisters, caught on tape attacking a pickup parked in front of their house in Bangkok with an axe and a spade in February, shot to fame as the “furious aunties”. Initial public condemnation of their action quickly turned to sympathy when they told their story of how five illegal markets near their house, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s lack of response, had made their lives miserable for years.
In May, the Central Administrative Court ordered the BMA to pay 1.47 million baht in compensation to the Saengyoktrakarn family and to clear all illegal markets from their neighbourhood, which is located inside the Seri Villa housing estate’s designated residential zone. Though the BMA said it was willing to remove the markets, it appealed the compensation ruling.
In November, a Bangkok court sentenced 37 year old Ratchanikorn Lertwasana, the woman whose pickup blocked the gate, to a one-year suspended jail term and a 5,000 baht fine. The court ruled that she had violated traffic regulations by parking on a public road in a manner that blocked a building entrance, and violated a criminal code by annoying or causing trouble to other persons.
However, not all decisions were in favour of the sisters. The Central Administrative Court on December 4 dismissed the family’s lawsuit against the BMA and the Bangkok governor, in which they alleged that the defendants had amended the law in favour of the markets and other commercial buildings within the estate.
Another one of those stories that just went on and on and on… HERE’S some of The Thaiger’s coverage.
7. Head of Italian-Thai construction company caught poaching endangered black panther
Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, was apprehended on February 4 along with three companions in the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, after rangers searched his unauthorised camp and found carcasses and parts of wildlife, including the carcass of a skinned black leopard.
Premchai was charged with six offences, including playing a part in poaching “protected species” and poaching protected species in a “protected area”.
If found guilty, he could face four to five years in jail along with a fine of between 40,000-50,000 baht.
The investigation has also expanded to other allegations, including attempted bribery to evade wildlife poaching charges, illegal possession of weapons and illegal possession of ivory – all of which Premchai has denied.
The court began deliberating the case in December, with both sides taking turns to provide testimony.
A story that truly caught the imagination of Thai netizens during 2018 HERE.
8. Judiciary under fire over alleged encroachment in Chiang Mai
Earlier this year, Chiang Mai residents noticed patches of cleared forest at the foot of Doi Suthep, a sacred landmark that has been proposed for World Heritage status along with the old city.
From an outcry over small patches being cleared at the foot of the mountain, the issue has escalated, tarnishing one of Thailand’s most revered institutions – the court.
The Office of the Judiciary had built a new office and residences for the Court of Appeals Region 5 and its officials at the foot of the mountain, claiming the 140-rai plot had been legally granted by the military and the Treasury Department a few years ago.
Despite its claim of legitimacy, locals believe the properties are encroaching into natural waterways of the pristine forest, which should have been integrated with the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.
They also claim the structures – 45 houses plus nine low-rise condominiums and a court office – taint the spiritual value of the mountain, thus reducing the area’s chance of winning World Heritage status.
The government appointed sub-panels to settle the issue with the residents, who jointly formed the Doi Suthep Forest Reclamation Network, and they agreed that the structures be demolished, leaving the site as a “no man’s land”.
However, so far, no properties have been demolished as the government claims there are no laws backing this measure.
The Thaiger coverage of the Doi Suthep story HERE.
9. Old lady hippo ‘Mae Mali’ moves to her new home as Dusit Zoo shuts its doors
Bangkok’s beloved Dusit Zoo, known locally as Khao Din, said goodbye to Bangkok in September.
The 80-year-old zoo, located in the city’s heart, was part of many people’s childhood memories, which is why thousands showed up in the final two months to capture a souvenir photo. The biggest attraction, of course, was the celebrated 52-year-old hippo – Mae Mali.
As for the thousand or so residents of the zoo, the closure of their home marked the start of a new journey. In the largest relocation of animals in Thai history – more than 90 species were sent off to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, as well as zoos in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen Zoo.
These animals will remain in their new homes until their permanent, more spacious habitat – being built on land gifted by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district – is ready.
Mae Mali and her great grandson Tua Kheow, however, will live in Khao Kheow permanently with the rest of their family.
The 118-rai Dusit Zoo was built in 1895 during the reign of King Rama V, but only officially opened to the public on March 13, 1938.
Read about Mae Mali’s new home HERE.
10. A single person can make a big difference
An unlikely whistle-blower had a big impact on Thai society this year, as she has courageously brought to light large-scale corruption at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.
When Panida Yotpanya first exposed irregularities at the Khon Kaen Protection Centre for the Destitute during her internship there in late 2017, she was just a 22 year old student at Mahasarakham University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Her complaints about suspicious activities at the centre got her into trouble with many lecturers. Yet she refused to back down.
Panida stood by her complaints about how officials at the centre suspiciously signed documents to claim reimbursements for funds that should have gone to the destitute.
Thanks to her unwavering determination, her complaints finally reached the ears of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha early this year.
An investigation later revealed that several top officials were involved. On February 23, Prayut transferred many high-level officials at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, including its then-permanent secretary Puttipat Lertchaowasit.
Two months later, the Cabinet approved 60 year old Puttipat’s dismissal unless his name could be cleared. On June 12, the Anti-Money Laundering Office seized Puttipat’s assets, and a few weeks later, he committed suicide.
Panida, who has already received several awards for her courage, is now an official at the PACC.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger
Phuket
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Lounge, chill, relax by the beach to the soothing sounds of waves crashing in from the Andaman Sea with some cool beats tapping out the rhythm of another Phuket night. Here are Phuket’s best beach clubs, our top 10 list. All are great, all have their own personality, all deserve a visit…
Catch Beach Club
Phuket’s best-loved beach club and beachfront venue and the place to be for sun-drenched days and hedonistic nights. Located on Bang Tao Beach, Catch is renowned for its great party atmosphere and international DJ appearances, its delicious cuisine day and night and the ever-flowing Champagne and Rose wine.
This coming ‘high’ season, music lovers will be spoiled for choice, Catch is presenting a fantastic line-up of House music legends from December 2018 through to April 2019. ‘Prok & Fitch’, will headline on New Year’s Eve. New York’s DJ Dennis Ferrer will entertain Phuket’s partygoers to his signature soulful house music on 4 January. London’s DJ Rae will take up a residency for two weeks in early January, Andrey Exx, one of the leading producers and DJs in Russia will ensure the Russian Christmas (6 January) and New Year (13 January) will be memorable and Mark Knight will return on 18 January, ahead of the acclaimed Bob Sinclar on 25 January. Bar open daily 9am until late, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 10pm.
Catch Beach Club, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, 83110
Website | Facebook | Instagram
HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant
Found on Kamala Beach, here you can spend mellow sunny days at this laidback Phuket Beach Club, relaxing in comfy cabanas under the shade of casuarina trees. HQ Beach Lounge is a place that invites you to stay all day and entices you to linger on into the night and catch those infamous Phuket sunsets.
One of the newer beach lounges to open along Phuket’s west coast, it is regarded as one of the island’s best with stunning sea views. Kamala offers a beautiful stretch of sand to enjoy days on the beach and is found in the next bay over from the infamous party town of Patong.
This contemporary seaside hangout offers a casual menu with a healthy focus and fine flavours, HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant presents abundant choices including colourful salads, zesty dishes, comfort food and fresh seafood alongside amazing carefully crafted drink selection ranging from fresh smoothies to slightly more indulgent tipples. Open daily 9am until 10pm, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 9.30pm
118/17 Moo 3 Kamala, Kathu Phuket 83150
Website | Facebook | Instagram
Café del Mar
One of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, Café del Mar, has now opened its doors with a new beach club at Kamala Beach in Phuket. A carefully designed oasis for chill-out experiences. From culinary indulgence to A-list guest DJs, the venue is the community’s answer to what Phuket’s Beach Club scene was missing.
Reflecting the belief that we are what we eat, our confident cuisine aims to physically energise, appeal to the senses, and nourish the soul. On a journey of musical discovery, our visiting artists lead us on an adventure. Weekly performances from top DJs with the backdrop of Kamala beach. Sitting perfectly on Kamala beach and graced with Phuket’s best sunset, relax with complimenting tones of ocean blues and sandy hues. Café del Mar brings it’s weekly set of signature experiences, connecting like-minded people in a place like no other. Feel inspired by the beats and energized by the Phuket sunsets. We take pride in curating a vibrant mix of talent to Café del Mar, Phuket. In the pursuit of Phuket’s best beach club, patrons can expect to see an A-list of international talent. Collect your friends and allow us to host you for the party that you deserve. Whether celebrating milestones in life or simply enjoying being alive, let Café del Mar be your backdrop.
Led by Chef Jason, our food concept crosses all borders with something for everyone. This includes Thai, International, Japanese and Italian.
Dream Beach Club
The ultimate Phuket beach club destination combining poolside cool and beach side chic. Dedicated to creating a unique lifestyle experience, Dream Beach Club is your go to destination whether you are looking to relax or party. Featuring an annual entertainment calendar of world-class performers, artists, International DJ ‘s, seductive parties and exclusive events.
Baba Beach Club
Baba Beach Club, Phuket was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa.
Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 42 rai beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best.
M Beach Club
Kudo Beach Club
Paradise Beach Club
Make memories to last a lifetime at Paradise Beach Club. Located in a pristine location just 8 minutes away from world-renowned Patong Beach, visitors can come to Paradise Beach daily from 9:00am. Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus service with specified drop-off locations to and from Patong. The white sands and crystal-clear waters await you here at Paradise Beach, where your paradise is our pleasure! Paradise beach club is open all year round and the only and the safest beach to swim in low season as protected and sourrounded by the bay.
Coast Beach Club & Bistro Phuket
Right on Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most pristine sandy beaches! It is integral to the Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket which greets you on arrival with a sea of dusty pink Sino-Portuguese architecture, harking back to the early days of the island’s history and its tin mining and trading past in Phuket Old Town.
Choose your perfect spot at COAST Phuket Beach Club & Bistro between lounges, bars and dinning settings and settle in for the long sunny days. It’s the ultimate in laid-back cool – sipping chilled drinks, feasting on fresh food and sharing stories and laughter with friends.
Iguana Beach Club
Welcome to Iguana Beach Club. A relaxed and entertaining abode created by a group of friends who discovered and foresaw the potential of this tranquil private beach to be something much, much more. Hidden away along the Patong to Kamala Road, it’s nestled right on its own patch of west coast beach. Iguana Beach Bar is an upscale day and sunset bar situated on its own private beach with beautiful rock formations and bamboo decor to bring a back-to-nature atmosphere. This makes Iguana Beach Bar a perfect portrayal of the essence of a tropical holiday. Located on the west side of the island, we guarantee a memorable sunset of the glistening Andaman sea and warm magenta sky.
Entertainment
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
New years eve is just around the corner. Are you ready?
There are lots of options for dinner around the island. But what are you doing after that on December 31?– when the kids go to bed and the adults can go out, where there is bubbly to be found and music to dance to.
In case you’re not sure, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some amazing options to make your new years eve the best yet…
Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch
****
Countdown & After Party! Hours of handcrafted drinks, canapés, live DJs and musical performances playing your favourite retro jams and spectacular fireworks to welcome the New Year! Champagne toasts, selfies with shimmering Andaman sea backdrop, and everyone in the pool early AM frenzy. (9.30pm until late)
****
presents WHITE & GOLD – NYE 2018 PARTY
December 31, 2018 | 7pm – Late
Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! Featuring world exclusive performance by F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET)
****
New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.
****
Yes, we are aware that this includes dinner but, and its big but, this is something different, intimate, exciting and I know even you will want to join in the show. The New Year’s Eve Ball.
“We will be welcoming the New Year in Extravagant style with an evening filled with colours, music, tastes and bubbles.
This celebration will be in the company of our Glam Divas who will put rhythm to the night with a 4 parts stage variety of unique performances where guests are invited to share the stage and the floor until l countdown to midnight and beyond!
Join us and come in your best Diva and Glam outfits on our most joyful night which will be the highlight of your festive season in Phuket.”
****
Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019
New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket
Music by: Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay
Show: Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party
Entrance Fee: 2000 baht net / pers
****
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019
Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with:
Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)
****
Bermudos Crew invite you to tropical New Yers Eve party at private beach Iguana! Music trip from sunset to sunrise from Wayu, Radar, German Shmidt, Stixplanet, Dassana and Dennis Lee. Special sound and light, exclusive performance, fire show and fireworks at midnight! Thai cuisine available all night long.
****
Paradise Beach Club – Full Moon Party
Why not mix new years and a full moon party? What could possibly go wrong?
Paradise Beach presents the BIGGEST OPEN AIR FESTIVAL in Phuket to celebrate the coming of the NEW YEAR right on our stunning beach overlooking the beauty of Patong Bay.
****
Come and join us for the New Year’s Celebration at Surf House Kata Beach.
Welcome 2019 with our amazing crew of DJ, Fire-show & Surf House dancers thought the night. So come on down and join us at the coolest place on Kata Beach.
Book your table now and enjoy the best rooftop view of the Firework show over kata beach at 00:00.
Party starts from 7pm until late
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Russian model becomes Queen of Malaysia after marrying Muslim king
Day Two: Seven days of danger – National road toll
Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental
UK honours given to British divers for Thai cave rescue
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
The Top 10 news stories for Thailand in 2018
Battle of the Buddha Bulge – Tackling the monk obesity crisis
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Thai authorities visit airports following reports of thefts and food overpricing
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
“Make the economy better” – NIDA poll
Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams
Ice-cream promotion ‘For Thai Customers Only’ – Huh?!
More AirAsia flights into Krabi
Buddhist blessings ring in the new year for ASEAN
42 die, 400+ injured on Day One of road safety campaign
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket7 hours ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Thailand3 days ago
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
-
Thailand4 days ago
Cabinet passes civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
-
Thailand4 days ago
Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach
-
Krabi2 days ago
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
-
South2 days ago
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
-
Thailand2 days ago
NACC finds Prawit innocent in relation to luxury watches
You must be logged in to post a comment Login