“The greatest propaganda machine in history” – Sacha Baron Cohen slams Facebook | The Thaiger

“The greatest propaganda machine in history” – Sacha Baron Cohen slams Facebook
“The Silicon Six – all billionaires, all Americans – who care more about boosting their share price than about protecting democracy.”
Speaking at the Anti Defamation League’s International Leadership summit, actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen caned Facebook and other social media as “the greatest propaganda machine in history.”
Sacha was accepting an award when he opened up on his thoughts on modern social media and its impact on democracies and the weaponisation official media by politicians.
He said that social media was “stoking the fires of bigotry and enabling the spread of dangerous conspiracies, often fueled by algorithms designed to keep consumers hooked”.
He pointed the finger at social media companies, particularly Facebook, for the way they provided far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his fringe media outlet InfoWars with platforms and millions of views until banning him amid a wave of criticism last year.
“Today around the world, demagogues appeal to our worst instincts. Conspiracy theories once confined to the fringe are going mainstream.”
“We have lost, it seems, a shared sense of the basic facts upon which democracy depends.”
Sacha acknowledged that the social media companies have attempted to wind back some of the problems with the platforms and implemented policies meant to reduce hate and conspiracies that spread on their platforms. But he described the measures as “mostly superficial”.
“Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach. I think we could all agree that we should not be giving bigots and pedophiles a free platform to amplify their views and target their victims,” he said as part of his speech.
He also poked blame at Google’s Sundar Pichai, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
“The Silicon Six – all billionaires, all Americans – who care more about boosting their share price than about protecting democracy.”
“This is ideological imperialism. Six unelected individuals in Silicon Valley imposing their vision on the rest of the world, unaccountable to any government and acting like they’re above the reach of law.”
Sacha urged that the companies be seen as “what they really are… the largest publishers in history.”
“They should follow basic standards and practices that newspapers, magazines and TV news adhere to in their daily reporting.”
“Your product is defective, you are obliged to fix it, no matter how much it costs and no matter how many moderators you need to employ,”
A recent documentary on Netflix “The Great Hack” exposed abuses of the Facebook platform by a UK company called ‘Cambridge Analytica’, employed by the 2016 election team for, then, US presidential candidate Donald Trump, and later the promoters of Brexit.
In both cases huge amounts were spent (in the case of the Donald Trump campaign, some $US37 million) to sway small pockets of swinging voters with highly targeted propaganda designed to change people’s vote. Much of the ‘advertising’ has since been proven as untrue, targeting opposition parties and politicians with fake allegations.
The swinging voters’ ‘profiles’ were identified by simple ‘personality profile’ posts, appearing as entertainment or games on the Facebook platform, and then the information mined to identify, as Cambridge Analytica called them, ‘the persuadables’.
SOURCE: CNN
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
British fugitive extradited to the UK after being nabbed in Thailand last month
A British fugitive, who caused 140,000 pounds (GBP) of damage in a ram-raid in Devon, UK , has been extradited back to Britain after 18 months on the run in Thailand, following an arrest late last month.
43 year old Dylan Taylor or Torquay was found guilty of burglary in June 2018. After he absconded to Thailand, he was sentenced in absentia to seven and a half years in jail. UK Police tweeted that Taylor had been brought back from Thailand to start his jail term and said he would serve an extra four months for jumping bail.
Taylor rammed a Mitsubishi Shogun into a Devon shop in December 2017 and attempted to steal an ATM machine. The roof collapsed around him and he abandoned the vehicle.
Dylan has three prior convictions for similar raids and had only been out of prison for two weeks at the time he committed the ram-raid.
Authorities learned he was missing and issued a warrant for his arrest, and his phone was traced to Thailand. They told Thai Immigration that a suspect was staying in Chon Buri. Taylor’s visa was revoked and he was handed over to British authorities for deportation last week.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
A Canadian hockey player paralyzed in a tragic bus crash has begun moving his legs after receiving experimental spinal surgery in Thailand. Ryan Straschnitzki was one of 13 injured when a truck ran a stop sign and collided with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus in Saskatchewan in 2018. Sixteen others died in the incident.
Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.
Doctors in Thailand implanted a stimulator in Straschnitzki’s spine hoping to restore some movement in his legs. The experimental implant sends electrical currents to the spinal cord to stimulate nerves and move his limbs. It can be programmed to stimulate certain nerves mapped out by surgeons and therapists.
In a video shared by his family, Straschnitzki is seen lying on his back while doctors help him after the surgery.
“One time, Ryan almost kicked the therapist – oops,” said the posting on Straschnitzki’s Twitter feed.
“Therapist is only holding his leg. Ryan is moving it. Then Ryan asks if he can go work out at the mall gym after. The stunned therapist said NO. You just had surgery. Seriously, son. Ha ha.”
Straschnitzki is expected to remain in Thailand until December. He’s said he wants to make Canada’s Paralympics team and compete for Canada’s national sledge hockey team.
SOURCE: cbc.ca
Indian man posing as a pilot bought fake Lufthansa ID in Bangkok
PHOTO: DNA India
“The passenger disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation and had obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok.”
It was all going so well, until he was eventually caught.
An Indian man who regularly pretended to be a pilot, in order to get free upgrades and impress women, has been arrested in Delhi as he was boarding an Air Asia flight to Kolkata. Rajan Mahbubani travelled on at least fifteen flights while dressed as a pilot and admits he bought his fake Lufthansa ID card in Bangkok.
He would regularly receive preferential treatment if he checked in while wearing a pilot’s uniform, including free upgrades and permission to use the fast track lane reserved for crew. With shades of the “Catch Me If You Can” movie, Bollywood-style, it’s surprising that someone could be pulling off this act successfully in 2019.
He was caught when Air Asia staff became suspicious about his ID card and contacted Lufthansa. He has now been arrested and charged and was also found to have a fake military uniform. (Sounds like a lot of effort to ‘impress women’).
A police spokesman said Mahbubani regularly posted on social media in attempts to impress women, as well as uploading You Tube videos about aviation.
“The passenger disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation and had obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok. Mahbubani said that he is a frequent traveller and used to dress up as a pilot to gain easy access during security clearance and get preferential treatment from security agencies and airlines.”
SOURCE: Thai Visa
