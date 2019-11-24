Child porn website based in Chiang Mai busted | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Child porn website based in Chiang Mai busted
Chiang Mai police have arrested the operator of a child pornography website in a raid on his condominium in the northern city.
Police and the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children unit apprehended 24 year old Thai national Korakot Chulthong on Saturday. They also seized seized three mobile phones, a laptop computer, two portable disk drives, bank passbooks and ATM cards.
Korakot was wanted on a warrant for possessing child pornography for sexual and commercial purposes, and for inputting pornographic data into a computer system accessible by other people.
The arrest followed complaints from parents and the public that an online group was distributing video with Thai children and foreigners. The site had 800 members and more than 200,000 followers.
Police say the group was created in Russia and later bought by by Thai investors. Korakot was the administrator. Reviews of more than 100 porn clips were posted on the group.
Customers paid 300 baht each to watch uncensored clips. Police, posing as customers, transferred membership fees and later tracked Korakot to the condominium.
He confessed to the charges, saying he had been running the site for about a year, according to Chiang Mai police.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
Officials in Chiang Mai will begin carrying out random checks on public transport vehicle exhausts in a bid to reduce black smoke emissions and help to address the city’s PM2.5 particulate levels.
It’s understood the measure is being put in place following complaints from the public about pollution from some vehicles, in particular those transporting passengers up Doi Suthep-Pui, Chiang Mai’s renowned national park.
To prevent traffic problems, big buses are not permitted to make the journey up Doi Suthep, with smaller trucks modified to carry passengers instead.
But the Chiang Rai Times reports that complaints about the black smoke being spewed out by some of these vehicles is causing concern among officials as high season begins and brings an increase in visitor numbers. As a result, these trucks will now undergo random checks, both on exhaust emissions and to check brake safety.
Although such inspections usually take place twice a year, authorities agree on the need for more frequent checks in an effort to reduce the city’s pollution levels and improve air quality for both residents and visitors.
The move comes after Bangkok’s air quality deteriorated recently, at one point making it the 12th worst city in the world for air pollution. See story HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020
The first Chiang Mai International Airshow 2020 will be the largest event of its type in the north of Thailand and will take place from the February 21 – 23 next year.
Tourism officials and the San Kamphaeng district chief held a news conference to promote an airshow that will be held in the district. The location will be the “Chiang Mai Air Sport” in San Kamphaeng.
The TAT, local tourist partners and the province are all involved in promoting the event. The event will be free to attend.
Tourism leader Damrong Ong-art says the Air Show will help make Chiang Mai a hub for light aviation and be a boon for the local tourism industry.
Chiang Mai
Yala’s “Suicide judge” moved to Chiang Mai
PHOTO: prachatai.com
The Southern judge who made headlines for shooting himself in court over alleged ‘interferences’ in a case, has been transferred. Following his recovery, Judge Khanakorn Pianchana was transferred to the Research Justice Division in Chiang Mai, according to the Court of Justice. A probe has also been ordered to see if he broke any disciplinary codes.
The transfer comes after the Judicial Commission reviewed an investigation into Khanakorn’s actions on October 4 in Yala. The judge shot himself at the conclusion of the reading of a long verdict, citing “interference” in a mass shooting case in Yala last year. He had acquitted five defendants accused of the shooting.
At the time of the shooting Thai social media witnessed an outpouring of support for the southern judge.
The Judicial Commission announced a subcommittee to draw up “guidelines” for regional judges on how to approach cases involving serious offences.
A source at the Supreme Court told the Bangkok Post that the transfer is not a demotion, but a move to keep him from further stress, and will “give Judge Khanakorn a new opportunity,” and “the chance to learn “how checks and balances work”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
