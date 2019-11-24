Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven | The Thaiger

Crime
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
PHOTO: Matichon Online
Thalang District police yesterday issued an arrest warrant for the owner of a construction company responsible for the collapse of a building under construction in Thalang, Phuket, according to online news portal Matichon.
Seven Thai and Burmese workers were killed and another two injured following the collapse of the single story concrete structure at a new petrol station complex on Thepkasattri Road.
Police have have also interrogated construction engineers and charges were filed against them for negligence in the construction project.
Kritsana Pattanachareon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, says that an initial investigation into the collapse of a petrol station being built in Thalang, Phuket on Thepkasattri Road, resulting in seven deaths, indicated that poor construction standards were to blame.
“We were informed by police from the Thalang district station that a concrete slab being used in the conversion of a building in the Sai Si Ngyen complex into a gas station collapsed, killing seven workers – Thai and Burmese – instantly and severely injuring two more.”
The bodies of all seven victims were taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. The search for bodies was called off just after sunset on the night of the collapse after police and emergency responders spent hours combing through the wreckage for survivors.
he four Thais killed were Jirachai Wonghajak, Thaweerat Daetphan, Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong and Krisana Kanbuth, all aged between 21 and 35 years old.
The three Burmese workers killed were Sa Aung Aung, Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
Crime
Representative of the owner of collapsed building visits the victims in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
On November 23, the owner of the petrol station project, where the concrete structure collapsed on Thursday, killing 7 people and injuring two, sent a representative of the project to visit the injured and the families of the deceased.
The incident occurred on November 21 at about 1pm. The victims were the contractors and workers of the project, Thais and Burmese.
The building was under construction on Thepkasattri road in Thalang and Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat has already revealed that the construction had been officially suspended since November 6 as it did not have any building permit.
The cause of the collapse, according to the initial investigation, was that the pillars were unable to support the weight of the building, and the concrete slab sitting on top of the pillars crashed down with its weight.
The owner of the project said that they rushed to send a backhoe and all the equipment needed to help the victims and find survivors under the debris following the incident, and has continued to provide support to all of them.
The project owner says he feels very sorry about what happened and is ready to take full responsibility for the loss of lives (but not quite enough responsibility to meet the families and injured personally).
The representative of the project was sent to visit the injured with gift baskets and some amounts of money to cover medications.
The representative was also sent to visit the families of the deceased to offer money to cover the transport of the bodies and help in the organising of the funerals. The representative insisted that the owner will take full responsibility and “is not going to escape”.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Crime
Motorcycle thieves arrested in Patong
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Patong Police arrested three men in the seaside city with motorbikes that had been stolen. It appears the group has been stealing motorcycles around Patong since November 20.
The group was spotted stealing a motorcycle on Phra Metta Road in Patong. After further investigation and inspection of CCTV it was discovered that the gang conducted their thefts in the early morning and just on one side of the road.
They were taken to Patong police station for further investigation and prosecution.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Crime
British fugitive extradited to the UK after being nabbed in Thailand last month
A British fugitive, who caused 140,000 pounds (GBP) of damage in a ram-raid in Devon, UK , has been extradited back to Britain after 18 months on the run in Thailand, following an arrest late last month.
43 year old Dylan Taylor or Torquay was found guilty of burglary in June 2018. After he absconded to Thailand, he was sentenced in absentia to seven and a half years in jail. UK Police tweeted that Taylor had been brought back from Thailand to start his jail term and said he would serve an extra four months for jumping bail.
Taylor rammed a Mitsubishi Shogun into a Devon shop in December 2017 and attempted to steal an ATM machine. The roof collapsed around him and he abandoned the vehicle.
Dylan has three prior convictions for similar raids and had only been out of prison for two weeks at the time he committed the ram-raid.
Authorities learned he was missing and issued a warrant for his arrest, and his phone was traced to Thailand. They told Thai Immigration that a suspect was staying in Chon Buri. Taylor’s visa was revoked and he was handed over to British authorities for deportation last week.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Trending
