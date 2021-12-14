Connect with us
The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse

The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
How long do you want to work before retiring? In most African countries the retirement age is 60. But in Uganda, some civil servants want to change their age legally so that they can stay in the job market for longer. Unsurprisingly, young Ugandans who face crippling unemplyment are very much against the idea. On this week’s show we delve into this issue which is also being debated in Zambia.

