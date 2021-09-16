Connect with us

“Thai Taste Therapy” launched to promote Thai cuisine worldwide

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Tom Yum Kung, one of many healthy Thai foods "Thai Taste Therapy" promotes. (via jcomp/freepik)

In an attempt to diversify the promotion of Thailand around the world, the Department of Cultural Promotion created a project called “Thai Taste Therapy” that will focus on traditional Thai food. The project intends to emphasize how delicious Thai cuisine has many health benefits and aims to broaden Thailand’s exposure around the world.

The project has united 50 well-known Thai chefs to appeal to health-conscious people and healthy eaters around the world by bringing awareness to the healthfulness of Thai cuisine, according to the Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion.

The project is attempting to launch a viral global hashtag about “the World’s Tastiest Medicine”. With Covid-19 prompting people to pay more attention and concern to their health, including living and eating healthy, the department feels now is the perfect time to promote the wholesome aspect of Thai cuisine. It is hoped that the promotion will bring attention to Thai food globally and also the country of Thailand itself.

20 different famous traditional Thai dishes have been registered as a cultural heritage including Som Tam, Thailand’s famous papaya salad, as well as Tom Yum Kung, the popular spicy shrimp soup. The Department of Cultural Promotion intends to register more Thai cuisine in the future.

Thai food has been popular around the world with Massaman Curry recently beating out pizza to win the number one spot on CNN Travel’s list of the 50 best foods in the world, a list that also ranked Tom Yum Kung as number 8 and Som Tam as number 46.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

