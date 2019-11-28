Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines | The Thaiger

PHOTO: sunlightcruise.com

Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.

Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.

They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation. The bay has close to 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour

Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.

The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travellers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking

Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay.

The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.

Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.

So far it has been protected from over crowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.

Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.

Cruise activities include food carving, cooking classes, sunrise Tai Chi, spa service, gym and a heated on-board swimming pool.

Shore activities highlight trips to secluded sandy coves and visits to fishing communities living on floating villages.

The ship has been designed in traditional Indochina Colonial style with token sails. Spacious private cabin have en-suite bathrooms and balconies.

Indochina Sails is a brand name of Huong Hai Group and one of the first companies to specialise in cruises on Ha long Bay with more than 15 years of experience.

