Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines | The Thaiger

Travel
Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines
PHOTO: airlineratings.com
The airline review website AirlineRatings has just announced its list of the Best Airlines 2020 and Thailand’s national carrier is absent. In fact Thai Airways isn’t even in the top 20 airlines, as compiled by the website.
The Nation reports that the list was drawn up by seven editors with a combined 200 years’ experience in the travel industry, taking into account key criteria such as passenger reviews, fleet age, product offerings, investment rating, profitability, and employee relations. Major safety and government audits were also considered in deciding which airlines would make the grade.
Thai Airways has been limping along for some time now, reporting nearly a decade of quarterly losses, sticking rigidly to an outdated business model and battling an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing. Just a few weeks ago, it posted its Q3 results, which confirmed that losses had reached 11 billion baht this year. (See story HERE.)
Winners in the Best Low Cost Airline category are… JetBlue (Americas), Wizz (Europe), AirAsia/AirAsia X (Asia/Pacific) and Air Arabia (Middle-East/Africa).
Below is the list of the Best 10 Airlines 2020 as decided by AirlineRatings (www.airlineratings.com)
1. Air New Zealand
2. Singapore Airlines
3. All Nippon Airways
4. Qantas
5. Cathay Pacific Airways
6. Emirates
7. Virgin Atlantic
8. EVA Air
9. Qatar Airways
10. Virgin Australia
SOURCE: The Nation
Travel
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
PHOTO: sunlightcruise.com
Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.
Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.
They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation. The bay has close to 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour
Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.
The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travellers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking
Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay.
The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.
Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.
So far it has been protected from over crowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.
Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.
Cruise activities include food carving, cooking classes, sunrise Tai Chi, spa service, gym and a heated on-board swimming pool.
Shore activities highlight trips to secluded sandy coves and visits to fishing communities living on floating villages.
The ship has been designed in traditional Indochina Colonial style with token sails. Spacious private cabin have en-suite bathrooms and balconies.
Indochina Sails is a brand name of Huong Hai Group and one of the first companies to specialise in cruises on Ha long Bay with more than 15 years of experience.
Find out more about their tours HERE.
Crime
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
…who scammed victims out of 31 million baht.
A fake package tour agency who used social media to scam customers out of a total of 31 million baht now has 514 complaints lodged against it, with 100 complaints lodged with the Vice Minister of Justice yesterday. The complaints were lodged at the ministry’s offices in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that complainants accuse both the Facebook page “2gether” and Instagram account “twogether1” of selling non-existent discounted airline tickets and tour packages, with one plaintiff, named only as Juthapha, claiming she paid over 400,000 baht for five tour packages to six countries.
Juthapha says she made the booking through the “2gether” Facebook page, but the owner of the page then claimed to have been cheated by a tour agency and was unable to provide the trips in question or issue a refund.
Juthapha is now calling for a full investigation to identify and prosecute the culprit.
“We would like the Department of Special Investigation to take these cases and charge the culprit with public cheating and fraud. I dug deeper and found that the page owner booked the tours and hotels in the names of family members instead of the company’s name, so I suspected this was a case of fraud.”
“Other victims who came here today were in a similar situation; some even went on the trip to Japan and got stranded there, as the company didn’t provide return tickets or any accommodation.”
Samart Jenchajitwanit, Vice Minister of Justice, says he accepts all the complaints and will consider involving the DSI, acknowledging that the criteria for doing so has been met.
“It is eligible for investigation as a public cheating and fraud case for which the law dictates that plaintiffs must number more than 300 persons and this case has more than 500.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Drop your excise tax on jet fuel, or we’ll pull out – Airlines
The Thai Excise Department is proposing local airlines increase the number of flights to the Kingdom’s second-tier provincial airports in return for a reduction in the excise tax on jet fuel. The Department’s aim is to increase tourism into Thailand’s lesser-known tourist areas and attractions.
Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Airways International, Thai VietJet Air and Thai Lion Air have all submitted requests to cut the excise tax on jet fuel to avoid downsizing, cutting services on low-performing routes, or shutting down operations.
Aviation fuel makes up 30-35% of an airlines’ costs, and the excise department charges on jet fuel tax of 4.726 baht per litre. The airlines say that the tax on jet fuel is a huge burden since it went up to 4.726 baht per litre from just 0.20 baht per litre just two years ago.
But Patchara Anuntasilpa, the director-general of the excise department said that if the low-cost and full-service airlines want the Department to cut the jet fuel taxes, they should “offer proposals that benefit the public”, including more frequent flights to second-tier provinces.
The Bangkok Post reports that meetings are now scheduled in two weeks where the key players will be joined by the TAT to discuss options. The TAT acknowledge the co-operation of airlines is vital to establishing new tourism hubs.
Meanwhile, airlines operating in Thailand say they are being battered by a weak economy and the baht’s strength, which is reducing international tourist arrivals, while the intense competition prohibits them from raising fares.
Thai AirAsia says they’ve had to reduce flights by 15% over the last four months, cutting frequency of flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Khon Kaen to contain the high operating costs.
Meanwhile, the senior vice-president of Bangkok Airways, Anawat Leelawatwatana, says Thailand airlines’ fares are falling as carriers compete locally and internationally.
“Government support is required if airlines are expected to take part in stimulating tourism in particular provinces.”
“Promoting travel in second-tier provinces is crucial for Thailand’s tourism. Many foreign tourists are drifting towards other countries in the region because of a dearth of new tourism spots.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
