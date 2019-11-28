Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal

May Taylor

4 hours ago

PHOTO: Iloilo Wanderer

The Pollution Control Department says over 50% of businesses are ignoring orders regarding the discharge of wastewater into Klong Saen Saeb. The canal connects Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river with the central Thailand provinces of Prachinburi and Chachoengsao.

The Nation reports that between 2016 and 2019, over 289 establishments out of 600 have stuck to the rules issued by the PCD on the drainage of wastewater into the canal, as confirmed by PCD director-general, Pralong Damrongthai.

The department says all apartments, hotels and offices that release wastewater into the canal must work to improve treatment of this wastewater. Pralong claims that 304 businesses continue to ignore the order and will be fined at a rate of 2,000 baht a day until they adhere to it.

It also plans to publicly name the 289 establishments that are complying with the PCD regulation in the hope that the positive PR will encourage others to do the same.

The Thaiger recommends the department name the 304 businesses NOT complying with the regulations. We’ll publish them all here.

SOURCE: The Nation

New car stolen by mystery man from vehicle service centre

May Taylor

5 hours ago

November 28, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Sanook.com

A woman has filed a police report at Huamak police station in Bangkok after her newly-purchased car was stolen from a service centre where she had dropped it off for repairs.

Thai Residents reports that the 27 year old woman, Nantawan, has also filed a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board. She claims she brought her car in for repairs at the service centre in Huamak and it went missing from there. The car still had the temporary red plate identifying it as a newly-purchased vehicle.

When Nantawan went to collect the car at the service centre, she was told it had already been picked up by an unidentified man who claimed he’d been sent by the “colour centre” (we presume that is a paint shop). It’s understood the man was not asked to produce any documentation to prove his identity or to indicate that he was authorised to collect the vehicle.

When the owner of the car contacted the colour centre in question, they informed her they had not sent anyone to pick up the car. She suspected the car had been stolen and contacted the service centre to see how they planned to take responsibility for allowing the theft to happen. She says the centre has promised to provide her with a new car, although she has yet to receive anything in writing to confirm this.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a summons for the person who picked up the car to report to them by December 6. If he fails to do so, an arrest warrant will be issued on charges of theft.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Bangkok City Hall launching walking streets around the city next month

The Thaiger

20 hours ago

November 27, 2019

PHOTO: Khao San Road – Upsplash

Walking streets are the new rage in Bangkok.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning three temporary walking streets in Bangkok as a trial and to stimulate tourism in the areas.

The locations are Silom, Yaowaraj and Khao San roads. The projects will start on Sunday, December 13.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthee Patthiyakul says that Silom, from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, will be closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm, starting on December 15. The closure will then come back every third Sunday of the month until next May.

For the Yaowaraj walking street in China Town the walking street will be held from Friday, December 13 to Sunday December 15 from 7pm to midnight

The Khao San road walking street will be held on Monday December 16 with Tanao and Sibsam Hang roads to be closed as well.

Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San, a favourite are for international backpackers.

The next walking street will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.

Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

New ‘Hanuman’ unit formed to act as a SWAT team in special situations

The Thaiger

23 hours ago

November 27, 2019

The Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has set up a new SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to replace the former police commando unit. That has now been moved under the Ratchawallop Royal Guards Command.

The new SWAT unit title “The Hanuman Unit”, after the monkey god Hanuman, is currently staffed by 40 officers under the command of Pol Col Wichak Darom. In Thai mythology, the Hanuman was the faithful knight and servant of god Rama in the Indian epic Ramayana.

The CSD commander says the new unit, well equipped with light and heavy weaponry, will support other CSD units to handle special or unique situations.

Colonel Wichak said that members of the unit had gone through anti-terrorism, SWAT advanced and other courses to score third place in the SWAT Challenge 2019 competition, held in Nakhon Ratchasima with other special units from nine other provincial police bureau.

Some of the unit members will be sent to the US for advanced training with the FBI.

The Hanuman Unit has already made a name for itself for its performance in the crackdown of notorious criminal gangs, such as the Takeda and Na Loui Tatip organisations. The new unit was also involved in a security operation that led to the arrest of suspects believed to be behind the shooting of a local administrative officer in Trang.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 hours ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว23 hours ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย6 days ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62

