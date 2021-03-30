“Satan Shoes” with human blood faces lawsuit for stepping on Nike trademark | Thaiger

World
“Satan Shoes” with human blood faces lawsuit for stepping on Nike trademark
Trouble is afoot for a collaboration between rapper Lil Nas X and New York art collective MSCHF who now face a lawsuit from Nike over their “Satan Shoes,” which have each contain a drop of human blood in their soles.
The Satan Shoes were made using modified Nike Air Max 97s. The black shoes are jeweled with a pentagram and feature an inverted cross and the bible verse “LUKE 10:18” in red. The air bubble soles contain red ink with a drop of human blood that was donated from members of the art collective. 666 pairs were made, each selling for $1,018 USD. They sold out in less than a minute.
Now Nike claiming trademark infringement. They say MSCHF is creating confusion and dilution in the marketplace, with people mistakenly believing that Nike authorized the sale of the controversial shoe.
The trainers were created and launched to coincide the release of rapper Lil Nas X’s new song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” which was uploaded Friday. The song, by the openly gay rapper, alludes to how some see homosexuality as a sin.
The video features the rapper wearing the Satan Shoes while sliding down a stripper pole from Heaven to Hell. He then gives Satan a lap dance, seducing Satan before murdering him and taking the devil’s horns for himself. The Bible verse on the shoe references this imagery as well. Luke 10:18: “So he told them, ‘I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.’”
Nike requested the court to block the use of their famous Swoosh logo and sale of the Satan Shoes in a filing with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Nike cites a series of tweets from shoe influencer @Saint and South Dakota’s conservative Governor Kristi Noem and other religious people, showing the public attention along with the outrage caused by the Satan Shoe.
Lil Nas X tweeted several memes in response on Twitter Monday, but Nike believes the lawsuit is warranted.
“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product.”
No word on when the other shoe will drop in this lawsuit or if and when Lil Nas X will foot the bill for damages.
Check out Thailand’s own shoe controversy from 2018.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO along with 23 nations support international treaty for future pandemics
The World Health Organisation, along with 23 nations are supporting the idea of an international treaty to prepare the world for future pandemics. The idea, which was introduced last November by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit, would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics.
Today, that idea has materialised as it received formal backings from leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and the WHO. The leaders wrote a joint statement in major newspapers worldwide, detailing their idea.
“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.”
The leaders say the treaty would aim to “strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”
The treaty would also include a statement that “the health of humans, animals and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.”
“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Locally in Thailand, 39 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active infections. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Phuket island in Thailand’s Andaman Sea is working on vaccinating 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated.
World
Suez Canal: Container ship freed, traffic moving again
World shipping is now playing catch up after the Suez Canal traffic started moving again. The huge Ever Given container ship has been dislodged and is now heading to a shipyard for inspections. The container ship was stuck, sideways, in the Suez Canal for nearly a week with over 300 ships waiting at either end of the canal to get through. Some lost patience and headed for the longer route, around the bottom of Africa, which will add another week to their voyages.
Tug boats spent all of yesterday working to free the bulbous bow of the ship after being able to refloat the stern earlier in the day. The salvage company which was called in to solve the blockage of the Suez is delighted they’ve been successful.
“With a length of 400 meters and a width of nearly 60 meters, this giant ship had been wedged in this vital shipping route since March 23, 2021 blocking all shipping traffic.”
The ship refloated yesterday at 3pm Egypt Standard Time (7pm Thai time). It’s now being towed to the Great Bitter Lake in Egypt. The vessel will be inspected, and if all goes well, it will resume its scheduled shipment.
The accident halted traffic on the world’s busiest trade routes, causing chaos for global shipping. An average of 80 to 90 ships pass through the canal each day. The accident halted hundreds of shipments carrying billions of US dollars worth of freight. Now, the head of the Suez Canal Authority says they will work to help 400 ships transit across the canal, a journey that takes 10 to 12 hours.
World
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a cathedral in Indonesia believed to have been cause by 2 suspected suicide bombers involved in an Islamist militant network.
The blast went off at 10:30am, just after the Palm Sunday Mass had just finished at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassa, a major port city in South Sulawesi. People were walking out of the while others were walking in to attend the next service.
The attackers, a man and a woman, were killed instantly while the blast wounded 4 security guards and many churchgoers, police said, according to the Associated Press.
The priest at the cathedral, Wilhelmus Tulak, says security guards confronted 2 men who seemed suspicious and wanted to go inside the cathedral. The reverend says one of them ended up being a suicide bomber.
Reports say police have identified that attacker and suspect he is linked to the 2019 suicide attack at a cathedral in the Philippines where 23 people were killed.
In response to Sunday’s bombing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a broadcast “I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear.” He also called on the national police chief to crackdown on militant networks.
