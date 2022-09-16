Connect with us

Putin & Xi strengthen ties amid Western antagonism

Published

 on 

China President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan yesterday where both parties agreed to support and promote their own interests and maintain social, political, and economic stability amid Western antagonism.

It was the first time Xi and Putin had seen each other since the Russian leader attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in the mainland’s capital in February, a couple of weeks before the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It was also the first time Xi had been outside of China since the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he visited Myanmar in January 2020.

Xi made known that Beijing will work with Moscow to support their own core interests and deepen their cooperation in trade, agriculture and mutual connectivity.

The 69 year old Chinese leader underlined the need for both countries to enhance unity and mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation in order to safeguard security interests in the region and uphold the common interests of developing countries and emerging markets.

Xi said…

“In the face of changes in the world, in our times and of history, China is willing to work with Russia to play a leading role in demonstrating the responsibility of major powers, and to instil stability and positive energy into a world in turmoil.”

Putin greeted Xi as “my old friend” and, although the Chinese delegation did not mention the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Russian leader praised his counterpart on his balanced position and moved to ease any mainland concerns.

Putin said…

“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position.”

The 69 year old Russian premier revealed Russia is ready to work with China to consolidate and deepen bilateral and multilateral communication and coordination, and expand cooperation in key areas such as the economy, trade and energy.

Putin said that Russia will work along with China to push for Shanghai Cooperation Organization members to boost cooperation on the basis of upholding the principle of noninterference in domestic affairs and establishing an authoritative platform for promoting regional security and stability.

Xi also thanked Russia for supporting the mainland’s one-China principle, that Taiwan is a part of China.

Putin said…

“We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of One-China. We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait.”

The SCO provided a convenient platform to discuss the energy crisis and the West’s strategy to use other energy sources other than Russian energy.

Putin wants to boost energy exports to China and Asia by building a pipeline through Mongolia.

Xi, Putin, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh backed plans to build oil and gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia.

The new gas pipeline will carry 50 billion cubic metres of gas per year, about a third of what Russia sells to Europe.

SOURCE: BBC China Daily Thai PBS

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
Zorba_the_Geek
2022-09-16 11:53
That's it.   I'm out of here.   Beijing Bobby here can preach the gospel of Xi to someone else.  I'll get my news elsewhere.  This Presstitute is a wumao CCP Tencent army, and that other clown, the Thai Miranda…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

