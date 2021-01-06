Thailand
Mor Chana App – updated mobile app to track Covid situation
The CCSA is calling on people, particularly those in 5 provinces with high risk and highly strict control measure, to download Mor Chana (there’s also an Apple version), a new mobile app to help identify individuals who have been exposed to infected patients using GPS and Bluetooth technology to track their location.
Once downloading the app, you will be asked to do a self-assessment for coronavirus infection risk and will be classified in different colour codes…
- Green QR code is for very low risk – a person who doesn’t have any cold symptoms, don’t travel overseas or have contact with people with risks.
- Yellow QR code is for low risk – a person may have cold symptoms but with no history of travelling aboard or have any closed friends, family members or colleagues travelling abroad during the past 14 days.
- Orange QR code is for Risky – a person who travelled abroad or had contact with ones who travelled abroad during the past 14 days and have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic. People in this group are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if any symptoms show.
- Red QR code is for High Risk – a person who shows Covid-19 symptoms and travelled abroad or had contact with people with high risks.
The acquired data from the app will be sent to the central database automatically. This way, users will also be notified if they are in the areas with high risk or not while receiving real-time updates on confirmed cases and other useful information about the Covid-19 situation so that they can be more cautious for their travelling plans across the country.
The app will also help health authorities to identify those who have been in close contact with infected people. This may also help prevent medical practitioners from contracting the disease.
SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | Bangkok Post | DGA | Daily News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 cases linked to Ang Thong cockfighting spreads to neighbouring provinces
Covid-19 cases linked to 2 cockfighting arenas in the central province Ang Thong have spread to neighbouring provinces, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Cockfighting is now temporarily banned in various provinces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Out of the 38 cases linked to the cockfighting areas, 68% of the cases are asymptomatic, according to the CCSA. 30 of cases were detected in Ang Thong, which is 100 kilometres north of Bangkok, while 3 cases were reported in Ayutthaya, 3 cases in Sing Buri, 1 in Nonthaburi and 1 in Suphan Buri.
Health officials say they believe they have contained the outbreak linked to the cockfighting arenas and say they believe all contacts from the outbreak have been traced.
The centuries-old blood sport is legal in Thailand. Cockfighting draws large crowds who often gamble, which is illegal.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways is reducing its international flight schedule from now until March 27. Domestic flights will still operate as normal under the airline’s sister carrier Thai Smile.
Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:
Asia
- Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
- Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
- Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
- Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
- Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
- Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643
Australia
- Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476
Europe
- Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
- Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
- London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911
SOURCE: TAT
Thailand
No travel ban on British arrivals, quarantine facilities tighten rules
While there’s no ban on travellers from the United Kingdom, quarantine facilities are tightening disease control measures for British arrivals after a new, faster-spreading Covid-19 variant was reported in the European country. British arrivals must now stay in their room for the majority of the stay under new measures set by the Department of Disease Control.
The department ordered ASQ facilities and state quarantine facilities to tighten measures in response to reports of the new Covid-19 variant. Visitors travelling from the UK are not allowed to leave their room until their second swab test comes out negative for Covid-19.
A British traveller currently in quarantine at a Bangkok ASQ hotel says he was told he cannot go to the hotel’s “relax area” which is outside the room near the pool until after day 12 of the quarantine period.
There was talk of barring UK arrivals after 4 British visitors tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine, but Thailand’s Foreign Ministry says the strict screening measures and mandatory 14 day quarantine are effective at containing the virus.
The ministry’s deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says travellers from the UK and other “high risk” countries are still allowed to enter Thailand, but they will need to provide more documentation than those from “low risk” countries.
“The Foreign Ministry reaffirms that no additional travel restrictions have been imposed against those travelling to Thailand from the UK as we have maintained a strict screening as well as compulsory quarantine for all inbound passengers.”
He says people wishing to travel to Thailand should check with their local Thai embassy as required documents vary from country to country.
“No travel ban, but of course more stringent measures in terms of documentation.”
SOURCE: CCSA
The smog returns to Bangkok
