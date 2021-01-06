image
image
image
image
Thailand

Mor Chana App – updated mobile app to track Covid situation

Mor Chana App &#8211; updated mobile app to track Covid situation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Mor Chana mobile application
The CCSA is calling on people, particularly those in 5 provinces with high risk and highly strict control measure, to download Mor Chana (there’s also an Apple version), a new mobile app to help identify individuals who have been exposed to infected patients using GPS and Bluetooth technology to track their location.

Once downloading the app, you will be asked to do a self-assessment for coronavirus infection risk and will be classified in different colour codes…

  • Green QR code is for very low risk – a person who doesn’t have any cold symptoms, don’t travel overseas or have contact with people with risks.
  • Yellow QR code is for low risk – a person may have cold symptoms but with no history of travelling aboard or have any closed friends, family members or colleagues travelling abroad during the past 14 days.
  • Orange QR code is for Risky – a person who travelled abroad or had contact with ones who travelled abroad during the past 14 days and have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic. People in this group are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if any symptoms show.
  • Red QR code is for High Risk – a person who shows Covid-19 symptoms and travelled abroad or had contact with people with high risks.

The acquired data from the app will be sent to the central database automatically. This way, users will also be notified if they are in the areas with high risk or not while receiving real-time updates on confirmed cases and other useful information about the Covid-19 situation so that they can be more cautious for their travelling plans across the country.
The app will also help health authorities to identify those who have been in close contact with infected people. This may also help prevent medical practitioners from contracting the disease.

SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | Bangkok Post | DGA | Daily News

