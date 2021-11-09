PM Prayut emphasises importance of Thailand-US partnership

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha held a meeting with members of the US Congress yesterday, in which he stressed the importance of the relationship between Thailand and the United States. He also made it clear that he wanted to pursue further cooperation and partnership with the US as the two countries move forward.

Members of the US Congress paid a visit to PM Prayut yesterday while on their official Thailand visit. This is the first group of US officials to come to the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. This group included Representative Amerish Bera, Member of Congress and chair of the Subcommittees on Asia, the Pacific, and Central Asia.

The intention of this trip was for the two nations to reaffirm their long standing relationship, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. PM Prayut and the officials discussed cooperation on global issues like climate change, strategic partnerships, human trafficking and Covid-19. Security was an important part of the discussion, as well. Military cooperation has always been a key element to the relationship between Thailand and the US, as demonstrated by the yearly Cobra Gold military exercises.

They also discussed the importance of Thailand-US trade, and the desire for more American firms to invest in Thailand. The PM pledged to cooperate with any constructive missions the US has in the Mekong region.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand