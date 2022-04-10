Connect with us

Pakistan’s Imran Khan ousted from PM position

Tara Abhasakun

Imran Khan, photo by India Today.

Following a parliamentary vote of no confidence last week, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has been ousted. The vote came after Pakistan’s opposition parties accused Khan of economic mismanagement, as well as poor governance. The country’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a decision to block the no confidence vote was unconstitutional.

Now, Khan claims that opposition to him is backed by the US. On Friday, Khan addressed the public and claimed the no confidence vote was caused by a “foreign conspiracy” tied with the US. Khan alleged that the US was targeting him because he couldn’t easily be used as a “puppet for the West”. He said he was not anti-American but would not let Pakistan “be used as a tissue paper”.

Last week, after blocking the no confidence vote (the block was overturned on Thursday), Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri reiterated Khan’s claims, saying he had acted to prevent a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to unseat Khan’s regime.

The US State Department hit back at Khan in a statement, saying there is “no truth” to Khan’s allegations.

Khan called for protests against his ousting across Pakistan today. He also called for an early election. Meanwhile, the US State Department says it is closely following the situation in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s opposition has called for Khan’s removal for months, claiming that Khan is economically mismanaging the country. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low. Khan’s government has been grappling with depleting foreign exchange reserves, inflation, and spiking prices in food and fuel.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-04-10 11:53
    Who cares. Its a failed State, riddled with corruption and radical terrorists. They can't even stop themselves cheating at cricket. This will never change.
    image
    CamPat
    2022-04-10 15:20
    Perhaps he saw the writing on the Wall since quite some time and lost the armtwisting with the Elephant which is closely knit with the Paki Army. He looked for his Asian Neighbor China and that caused his end. Interesting…
    image
    CamPat
    2022-04-10 15:24
    And as for the sunday treat of TheThaiger i would like to thank the Moderator of the Forum to grant me a special status: Your Current Rank Collaborator (7/14) I feel honored and will from now on wear a…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

