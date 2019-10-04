Over-use of social media may be harming our youth | The Thaiger

Well-Being
Over-use of social media may be harming our youth
Can time spent on social media – YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc – affect the mental health of youth? Yes, says a report by Johns Hopkins and other researchers, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
For instance, they found that 12 – 15 year olds, who typically spent three or more hours a day on social media, were about twice as likely to experience depression, anxiety, loneliness, aggression or antisocial behaviour, compared to adolescents who did not use social media.
As the social media time increased, so did their risk, making them four times more likely than non-users to have any these problems if they spent more than six hours a day on social media.
Of the group participating in the research – a nationally representative sample of 6,595 adolescents living in the US in 2013 to 2014 – just 17% said they did not use social media. Among those who did use social media, 32 per cent reported using it for 30 minutes or less every day, 31% said roughly 30 minutes to three hours, and 12% said three to six hours.
A further 8% report they spent more than six hours a day flicking through social media.
Another study from the University of Essex and University College London also finds that teenagers who spend more hours a day on social media have a greater risk for depression, and the connection appears to be particularly pronounced for girls.
The team looked at data from over 10,000 14 year olds taking part in the UK Millennial Cohort Study. Participants filled out questionnaires about their social media use, and about their mental health… eg. depression symptoms were assessed by the Moods and Feelings Questionnaire (the teens rated how much they agreed or disagreed with statements like, “I felt miserable or unhappy,” “I didn’t enjoy anything at all,” “I felt so tired I just sat around and did nothing” over the past two weeks).
The JAMA Psychiatry study didn’t determine how or why social media was linked to mental health issues. But the researchers suspect that heavy use may lead to sleep problems that can contribute to such issues, increase the risk for cyberbullying, which has been tied to symptoms of depression, and result in unrealistic comparisons of yourself and your life to those of others seen on social media.
Researchers also noted that their analysis adjusted for any previous mental health issues, saying this “mitigates the possibility that reverse causality explains these findings”.
The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to develop a family media use plan and includes information on its website on how to do this.
According to allprodad.com, here are five things parents should watch out for in young peoples’ social media interactions…
1. Partying Pictures
It’s one thing to party, there is plenty of potential danger with that alone. It is quite another thing to post all of your activities (particularly illegal) for friends, family, enemies, and future employers to see. Teenagers aren’t thinking about anything, but the attention they receive today. There are three questions for them to answer before posting something.
• Would you be comfortable with a future boss or the school Principal seeing it?
• Are you okay with your grandmother seeing this?
• Can someone that doesn’t like you use it against you?
2. Comparisons
It’s tough not to compare our lives with one another when everything is posted online. For teens, social media quickly becomes a show, a place for them to make their life look more exciting than others. It’s about building an image.
The problem is that it nurtures embellishment and exaggeration. Our true sense of identity and belonging may be weakened. Those are two of the most important things teenagers are developing. Focusing on creating fantasy, instead of embracing their true self, stunts their maturity.
3. Oversexualised Clothing
Teenagers, especially girls, find out quickly that their newly discovered sexuality can be used for attention, even manipulation. Social media gives them a wider audience for both. It feels empowering and they do not have the maturity to self- regulate. All of the consequences of the first two points apply here.
4. Viral Video Attempts
Many want to be the next Internet sensation. Unfortunately, in order to do that, you have to do something extreme. Too often that results in them doing things that are physically dangerous or humiliating. Not only can they sustain serious injury or death doing them, but they are not prepared for the consequences when these videos are uploaded. That brings me to my final point.
5. Humiliating or Publicly Shaming Others
Sadly, this is not just a teen problem, it’s an all of us problem. I remember reading the book 1984 and always thinking that Big Brother would be government. It’s actually all of us with our camera phones and hunger for attention. Every time someone does something embarrassing or lacking in integrity, someone records it and posts it without a thought.
Now I believe in appropriate accountability; but the second these videos upload, we descend like piranhas with blood in the water. A simple mistake or lapse in moral judgment quickly becomes a ruined life. There is blood on our hands when we post a video, share it, or join a chorus of hateful comments contributing to a persons destruction. Teens are following our lead and they won’t stop until we do. They don’t know any better. We should.
Excerpt from allprodad.com
Well-Being
Hair loss. Is there a real solution?
ADVERTORIAL
You can wash your hair with the latest German shampoos, you can increase your vitamin and supplement intake, you can do some creative combing. But none of this will prevent the gradual retreat of your hairline or the ever-increasing circumference of that bald-patch at the back of your head.
Genetics are genetics. If your Dad’s balding, your uncles are balding and a few other close male relatives are getting a bit shiny on top, the writings on the wall. There’s simply little you can do to prevent the inevitable. Up to now…
For most us, we just accept our fate and concentrate on the more important things in life – but maybe we’re the guys who stopped caring after we got married. What about those who aren’t married or don’t even have a partner? Or maybe we really like our hair!
All is not lost, with the advances in hair transplant technology, you can join the ever-increasing list of A-listers who thought their hair transplants went unnoticed.
In the UK, everyone knows about Wayne Rooney and the short-lived effects of his £7,500 (290,000 baht) transplant back in 2011. Elon? Hello! Well fast forward eight years and we’re living in the world of discrete Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Transplants.
At a very basic level, individual hair follicles are extracted from a donor area and directly inserted into the balding area, leaving no scarring. Up to 3,000 grafts can be transferred across in just a matter of hours, and the recovery takes just a few days.
If you’d ever considered doing something about your apparent hair loss but you didn’t want people to pass comment, well take it from Matthew McConaughey or Elon Musk, no one cares. Lock yourself away for a week or just wear a hat! If it’s the cost putting you off, then look no further, MyMediTravel has an exclusive offer of up to 3,000 grafts for just 95,000 baht in Bangkok, for a limited time only (that’s right, a third of what Wayne Rooney paid).
Well-Being
Fire up the barbecue – red meat’s ok. New study.
Cutting back on red meat is standard medical advice to prevent cancer and heart disease over recent decades. But a review of dozens of studies now concludes that the potential risk is low and evidence “uncertain”.
In new guidelines published yesterday in the “Annals of Internal Medicine”, a panel of researchers from seven countries suggested that “adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption.” The advice – immediately drawing a sharp reaction from other experts – added that adults should also “continue current processed meat consumption.”
The research, published in the journal edited by the American College of Physicians, analysed multiple studies that, taken together, showed reducing red meat consumption by three servings per week could lower cancer mortality by seven deaths per 1,000 people. Researchers said any such decline was modest and that they had found only a “low” degree of certainty about the statistic.
They added that the quality of evidence linking processed meat with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes was “very low.”
“There are very small risk reductions in cancer, heart disease and diabetes, however the evidence is uncertain,” Bradley Johnston, an epidemiology professor at Canada’s Dalhousie University and director of the NutriRECS group that put together the guidelines, told AFP.
“So there may be a reduction, or there may not be. People need to make their own decisions. We are giving them the best estimate of the truth.”
Steaks, sausages back on menu?
The researchers said they want to change the “old school” approach of giving general nutritional recommendations, and to bring more focus on evidence of individual benefit.
“People should look at this and hopefully make more well-informed personal choices, rather than being told what to do by authoritative organisations.”
But eating less red meat and processed meat has been a cornerstone of dietary guidance for decades in many countries and from leading health groups. The World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer says that processed meat is carcinogenic, while red meat is “probably carcinogenic.”
In response to the latest guidelines, the World Cancer Research Fund said it would not change its advice.
“We maintain our confidence in the rigorous research conducted for 30 years,” said its director of research, Giota Mitrou.
Many in the nutrition community also disagree with the assessments in the report.
“Their recommendations are really irresponsible,” says Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of a recent BMJ study that linked eating red and processed meat to higher mortality risk.
Marji McCullough, epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, said the researchers had taken into account people’s personal values and preferences.
“It’s kind of like saying: ‘we know helmets can save lives, but some people still prefer the feeling of the wind in their hair when they ride bikes. And let’s face it, most people won’t crash’,” she said.
“But everyone agrees you should wear a helmet.”
Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said the lack of hard scientific evidence meant there were few clear answers.
“Depressingly, all this tends to indicate that after all these years and all these millions of research participants, we still don’t know much,” he said.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Thailand
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
“Skin creams containing banned ingredients are very dangerous and could seriously damage your health, scar you for life and even kill you, so they should be avoided at all costs.” – LGA report.
The UK’s Local Government Association claims that skin-whitening creams can be as “toxic as paint strippers” and should be “avoided at all costs.”
The skin creams are popular in Asia Pacific countries like China, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand.
The creams “act like paint stripper and increase the risk of cancer,” claims the LGA.
The association, representing councils in England and Wales, says that criminals were exploiting a boom in the skin-whitening cream market, predicted to almost double in the next 10 years.
CNN reports that many skin-whitening products are banned in the UK due to harmful ingredients but recent seizures of banned products indicate they are “still being sold in a booming industry”.
Whilst many caucasians flock to tropical islands and sunny destinations to get their annual sun-tan and even purchase fake-tan creams to make them ‘darker’, the opposite is the case in many Asian countries where the pale skin is seen as ‘beautiful’. Many Asian cultures perceive a darker skin as that of poorer workers – farmers and people working outside.
Most of those products include the banned ingredient hydroquinon – a bleaching agent which is “the biological equivalent of paint stripper,” according to the LGA statement. It essentially removes the top layer of skin, increasing cancer risk and potentially causing liver and kidney damage.
Read about Stephanie’s toxic love affair with skin whitening creams HERE.
Mercury, another banned ingredient, can cause reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, liver damage, anxiety, depression or psychosis, according to the World Health Organisation. Skin-whitening creams with natural or non-harmful ingredients are still sold legally but they are often expensive, driving up the demand for cheap and dangerous banned products.
To this day, most countries in Asia still have an unhealthy, consuming obsession with white skin. Skin-lightening products, from creams, soaps, and lotions, are commonplace on bedside tables and bathroom counters, despite reports finding that many of them contain toxic amounts of mercury.
The illegal creams and products are often sold at local markets, according to the LGA report, but end up on shelves at cosmetics stores and pharmacies as well.
Globally, the demand for whiteners is climbing, projected to reach US$31.2 billion by 2024, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to market intelligence firm Global Industry Analysts.
The Asia-Pacific market is the most lucrative region, making up more than half of the global market – an estimated US$7.5 billion, out of a global $13.3 billion, according to Future Market Insights.
A 2017 study found that more than half of survey respondents in India had tried skin whiteners.
Read the LGA report HERE.
SOURCE: CNN
