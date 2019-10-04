Thai PM issues warning to drivers of polluting vehicles | The Thaiger

Environment
Thai PM issues warning to drivers of polluting vehicles
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha says those who drive polluting vehicles face arrest, warning owners of transport businesses that they will be held responsible for toxic emissions.
Speaking at a ceremony presenting government policy to the National Farmers Council, the PM adds that Thai farmers can play their part by reducing outdoor burning, which contributes to pollution.
The Department of Industrial Works has already pledged to cooperate with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the battle against pollution, by installing detectors in areas that have many factories and conducting regular inspections.
The director general from the Department of Industrial Works, Prakob Vivitjinda, says the detectors will be installed on drones in order to check for unhealthy levels of pollution, particularly in industrial areas, and that inspection teams will visit factories regularly.
“The department also plans to install more real-time sewage detectors that will send information round the clock. These detectors have already been installed in factories that discharge more than 500 cubic metres of water daily, and this has already proved to be successful.”
“Vulnerable” deer species rescued six kilometres off shore in southern Thailand
A species of deer, classified as “vulnerable” since 2008, has been rescued after being seen struggling six kilometres off shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Fishermen spotted the female Sambar deer frantically swimming in Khanom Bay and alerted the Siam Ruamjai Foundation.
The Nation reports that rescuers went out on jet skis in order to save the deer, which ran off into the woods once it had safely reached dry land.
Rescuer Sittiphong Chumchan says the authorities must do more to protect such vulnerable species, saying more attention needs to be paid to the impact of road construction projects.
He adds that the last few months have seen several wild deer struggling in the bay, while others have died falling from mountain cliffs or being struck by vehicles on the newly constructed Phlai Chamroen road, which links the districts of Sichon and Khanom.
Sittiphong claims the road was built without a preliminary environmental-impact study being carried out, and runs past the forest preserve of Hat Khanom National Park, the deer’s natural home.
Dr. Thon pleads for dugong conservation plan
Thailand’s leading marine biologist is urging the Thai government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an imperiled sea mammal, aka. sea cow, after their death toll for the year in southern Thai waters has already climbed to a record 21.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat says that the carcass of another deceased dugong was found this week off the coast of Krabi in southern Thailand. The young female appears to have drowned after being caught in a fishing net, a common threat to sea animals.
Thon, who has served on a government environment and development committee, says a three year master plan for dugong conservation awaits approval by the Thai cabinet.
“We have lost too much this year, I have hope we can get what we ask for and will be able to start the program soon.”
Fishing boats often discard old nets overboard or simply get them caught whilst fishing and leave them to cause a hazard for marine life. Marine biologists now estimate there are only 250 dugongs remaining in Thai waters.
Thon’s plan is called the “Mariam Project” named after a rescued baby dugong who became celebrated in Thailand after images of veterinarians embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media.
She died two months ago despite the intensive care, and her demise is said to be due to shock – he was thought to have been chased and attacked by a larger male dugong during mating season, and ingesting plastic waste. A large amount of plastic waste was found in her intestine, which led to gastritis and blood infection.
Dugongs are a species of marine mammal similar to a manatee and can grow to over 3 metres in length. They are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under Thai law.
21st dugong found dead in fish nets off Phang Nga
Another dugong, the 21st this year, has been found dead, trapped in fish net in the sea off Khura Buri district in Phang Nga. Khura Buri is north of Khao Lak.
Marine biologist and vice dean of the Fisheries Faculty at Kasetsart University, Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, reported today that 21 deaths was the highest number recorded in one year for the endangered sea mammals in Thailand.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr. Thon says the dugong found in the sea off Laem Mai Tai, Ban Thung Rak in Khura Buri district, which is abundant with sea grass (the staple food of dugongs) is one of the 12 zones under the new “Mariam Project” which works towards the conservation of the region’s dugongs.
Dr. Thon said the latest dugong victim drowned after becoming ensnared in the fish net, adding that dugong breathe air and will drown if trapped under water for too long.
Since 90% of dugong fatalities have been caused by humans, mostly by fishing equipment discarded near protected dugong feeding grounds, Dr. Thon stressed the need for proper planning to ensure better co-existence with sea mammals and other marine creatures
He expressed hope that the Mariam Project, named after the baby dugong ‘Mariam‘, will be approved by the cabinet so that there will be funding to implement the project to protect dugongs in the 12 proposed protected zones.
