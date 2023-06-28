Scat-astrophic sensation: OnlyFans model’s quirky act with horse poop breaks the Internet (video)

Pictures courtesy of Sanook.

An OnlyFans model attempting to appear sexy by rolling in horse poop at a Texan festival may have made some people sick but pictures and videos of the scat girl became a viral hit.

The ‘Mayhem’ event in Austin, Texas, United States, was aptly named as chaos ensued with people brawling in the streets. Amid law enforcement’s intervention, numerous horses in the vicinity panicked and defiled the roads. Yet, the aftermath of the ordeal saw an unexpected participant, known as “Madam Jubilee,” rolling provocatively in the unsavoury heap to the astonishment of spectators, reported Sanook.

Following the fracas, with the crowd settling within minutes, Madam Jubilee, a noted OnlyFans model, proceeded to steal the limelight in a manner unthinkable for many. She decided to lie down and writhe in the horse droppings dispersed over the road, smearing the excrement all over herself, as onlookers filmed and snapped pictures, which were later shared on social media platforms.

While this audacious display’s intention remains uncertain, it nevertheless catapulted the OnlyFans model into overnight infamy. Under the epithet ‘Poop Girl, ‘Manure Lady,’ or Scat Girl’ her newfound notoriety led to an invitation to a popular Texan podcast, where she elaborated on her motives behind her unconventional actions.

OnlyFans model Madam Jubilee revealed it all on a podcast.

“Whilst the ruckus unfolded on the streets, four officers were suppressing a man. The sight of this instantly reminded me of the tragic event involving George Floyd, who was smothered to death by a police officer. This incident startled the horses, resulting in them defecating.

“I managed to assist the man until he was finally detained safely by the police. The reason behind my decision to celebrate in such a peculiar manner was to commemorate that I was able to help save a life, and I wished for his safety afterwards.”

Follow us on :













Her justification, however, appears to have fallen on deaf ears among fans. A majority of the reactions have been largely negative. Many men who saw the video confessed that they found it far from sexy, and instead felt an overwhelming desire to vomit.