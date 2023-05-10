Moscow amusement park accident injures at least 20 people, including children

Photo Courtesy Sanook

Shocking footage has emerged showing the horrifying moment that an amusement park ride broke down in mid-air, resulting in at least 20 individuals being injured, including eight children. The incident occurred at an amusement park in the eastern part of Moscow on May 8. Two of the injured individuals are in critical condition.

The alarming video captures the chilling moment when several tourists are seated on a circular, high-speed spinning carousel. Suddenly, the central axis that holds everything together snaps and collapses, causing the riders to plummet to the ground as onlookers watch in horror. Almost immediately, witnesses rush to help the injured and extract them from the wreckage.

According to a report by the New York Post, the carousel has been in operation for approximately 17 years and is highly popular among visitors. Local officials have expressed their dismay regarding the situation, stating that the health and safety of the public are of utmost importance. An investigation into the cause of the accident and the individuals responsible is underway reports Sanook.

“We don’t yet know what caused the accident, but whoever is responsible for the safety of the ride must be held accountable,” an official stated.

Meanwhile, the amusement park’s director confirmed that all the rides had undergone safety inspections before the accident occurred. The park further assures that all of its attractions are subject to government inspections.