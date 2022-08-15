Monkeypox variants renamed to avoid offending people

The World Health Organisation renamed the monkeypox variants from the Congo Basin, and West Africa to Clade I, and Clade II to avoid offending different sections of society. The WHO is also inviting the public to suggest a new name for the monkeypox disease.

The WHO announced the two new variants of the monkeypox disease on Friday. The organisation reported the name of monkeypox variants was changed to prevent discrimination and hurting culture, society, and animal welfare.

The WHO said monkeypox was named in 1958 according to the areas and the disease vector, but it is now outdated and needs to be changed. The WHO believes the name causes discrimination and has caused a rise in violent attacks against monkeys.

According to the report, the monkeypox variant, that was first found in the Congo basin, is now to be changed to Clade I while the variant first found in Western Africa is to be called Clade II. Two sub-variants under Clade II have been changed to IIa and IIb. The report also added that the IIb sub-variant is the main variant all over the world right now.

The WHO also opened a platform for the public to propose a new monkeypox name here.

According to the report, updated on August 14, confirmed cases of monkeypox all over the world stands at 35,910, and 13 patients died. Thailand found a fifth case today, a 25 year old Thai woman travelling from Dubai.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Prachachart | South China Morning Post