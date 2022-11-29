Connect with us

World

Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in 40 years in Hawaii on Sunday. (via USA Today)

After sitting dormant for nearly 40 years, the largest active volcano in the world erupted in Hawaii. Emergency crews were put on high alert yesterday as the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa corrupted late Sunday night. The lava flow was minor and contained, but a further eruption for any changes to the situation could easily threaten nearby inhabitants.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that Mauna Loa erupted at 11.30pm Sunday. The peak sits inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The USGS first posted on its website that residents are safe for now, but should review emergency procedures to be prepared.

“At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities.”

The summit area of the volcano and several roads in the area have been closed, but no evacuation orders have been put into place yet. A coalition of teams from the USGS, Emergency Management personnel, and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will do aerial reconnaissance trips over Mauna Loa.

As of now, the lava has mostly stayed inside the crater at the top of a volcano, called a caldera. But later updates from the USGS warned that some lava did escape, though most of the eruption was still contained.

“Lava does seem to have flowed outside the caldera, but for now the eruptive vents remain confined to the caldera. If the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope.”

The Mauna Loa volcano stands at 4,168 metres on what is known as the Big Island of the remote Pacific state, about 2,0oo miles off the coast of the United States mainland. The Hawaiian Islands have five other active volcanoes spread out amongst them.

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. But the last one was 38 years ago in 1984. That eruption continued for 22 days. Lava flows spread out from the volcano and came within 7 kilometres of Hilo, the main city on the big island with a population of 44,000 people.

During the initial explosion late Sunday evening, the USGS webcam placed at the north rim of the volcano showed the dark of night pierced by bright fissures in the volcano’s crater. Authorities are continuing to closely monitor the eruption now.

While Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano in the world, scientists have recently determined that an eruption in Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Thai man commits suicide due to mass govt corruption
Crime56 mins ago

Pattaya loan sharks allegedly abduct and assault young woman
Property News2 hours ago

Nana Overview Guide in 2023
Sponsored7 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Thailand2 hours ago

Hapless Bangkok gold thief gets caught at a bus stop
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
World4 hours ago

Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand tourism may see a decline next year
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids
Drugs5 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Travel6 hours ago

Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Drugs6 hours ago

Raid finds all monks on drugs in Phetchabun temple
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
Thailand6 hours ago

British man injured in hit-and-run incident in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending