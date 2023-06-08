Najib Razak receives youth leadership award despite 12-year jail sentence

In Kuala Lumpur, the former Malaysian Prime Minister and Umno president, Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for stealing US$10 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, was granted the youth leadership award by his party’s youth wing. Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, the recently-elected Umno Youth chief, stated that the award was a symbol of gratitude for Najib’s service and dedication to the nation. He commended Najib for implementing comprehensive policies that benefit the public.

“Bossku, he served the people,” Dr Muhamad Akmal said in his opening speech at the wing’s annual general assembly held at the Tun Razak Hall in the World Trade Centre. “Remember he introduced so many policies that helped the youths especially.”

“Bossku” is a nickname that Najib took on during a nationwide public relations campaign to regain support for Umno after the Barisan Nasional coalition it leads lost in the 14th general election in 2018. The Umno Youth leadership award is presented annually in conjunction with the Umno annual general assembly. Najib’s son, Mohamad Nizar Najib, accepted the award on his father’s behalf.