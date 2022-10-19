World
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Israel is reportedly scared that Australia might recognise a Palestinian state. This news comes after Australia yesterday flip-flopped on its 2018 decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
An Israeli official has now linked Australia’s recent reversal to Israel’s concerns that the left-wing Australian government could follow up by recognizing a Palestinian state, The Times of Israel reported.
The official reportedly did not elaborate on the concerns. But a former senior Israeli diplomat told Israeli media that Australia potentially recognising a Palestinian state would be a central concern for the country.
In a conflict that has lasted since before 1948, Israelis and Palestinians have fought bitterly over land, religion, nationalism, and human rights abuses. Both sides have committed brutal terrorist attacks against each other. Meanwhile, Israel continues to annex more and more Palestinian land, often citing security against terrorism, and historical ties to land as the reasons for this.
However, much of the international community, including the UN, considers Israel’s continued annexation illegal, and recognises a Palestinian state on the 1967 borderlines.
Jerusalem is a notorious hotspot for territorial disputes. Israeli officials often refer to Jerusalem as the country’s “eternal and undivided capital,” while Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their desired future state.
While Australia recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018, the Australian government has reversed this decision. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia is committed to peace between Israel and Palestine and that the country would not support “an approach that undermines this prospect.”
Time will tell if Israel’s fears are proven true and if there’s any end in sight to the most disputed conflict in the world.
