Connect with us

World

Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state

Published

 on 

Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, photo by Zam Zam.

Israel is reportedly scared that Australia might recognise a Palestinian state. This news comes after Australia yesterday flip-flopped on its 2018 decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

An Israeli official has now linked Australia’s recent reversal to Israel’s concerns that the left-wing Australian government could follow up by recognizing a Palestinian state, The Times of Israel reported.

The official reportedly did not elaborate on the concerns. But a former senior Israeli diplomat told Israeli media that Australia potentially recognising a Palestinian state would be a central concern for the country.

In a conflict that has lasted since before 1948, Israelis and Palestinians have fought bitterly over land, religion, nationalism, and human rights abuses. Both sides have committed brutal terrorist attacks against each other. Meanwhile, Israel continues to annex more and more Palestinian land, often citing security against terrorism, and historical ties to land as the reasons for this. 

However, much of the international community, including the UN, considers Israel’s continued annexation illegal, and recognises a Palestinian state on the 1967 borderlines. 

Jerusalem is a notorious hotspot for territorial disputes. Israeli officials often refer to Jerusalem as the country’s “eternal and undivided capital,” while Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their desired future state. 

While Australia recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018, the Australian government has reversed this decision. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia is committed to peace between Israel and Palestine and that the country would not support “an approach that undermines this prospect.”

Time will tell if Israel’s fears are proven true and if there’s any end in sight to the most disputed conflict in the world.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-10-19 14:45
36 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Meanwhile, Israel continues to annex more and more Palestinian land, often citing security against terrorism, and historical ties to land as the reasons for this.  So where are the sanctions? 
Manu
2022-10-19 14:59
14 minutes ago, Fanta said: So where are the sanctions?  The USA said no, so that's it.
TheDirtyDurian
2022-10-19 15:00
14 minutes ago, Fanta said: So where are the sanctions?  Exactly

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 seconds ago

Amazon Web Services to invest billions of dollars in Thailand
Thailand27 mins ago

New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
Thailand45 mins ago

A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
Sponsored4 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Food Scene51 mins ago

If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
World1 hour ago

Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Guides2 hours ago

Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
China2 hours ago

Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Thailand2 hours ago

Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Thailand2 hours ago

Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Phuket2 hours ago

Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
North East3 hours ago

Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Japan3 hours ago

Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
Thailand4 hours ago

5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending