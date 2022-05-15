In US visit, Thailand’s Prayut invites US to invest in supply chains

As part of his visit to the United States, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has attended the 2nd Asean-US Special Summit in Washington last week. Now, he is inviting the US to invest or set up supply chains in Thailand to fill gaps created by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

PM Prayut said last week, ahead of the summit, that Thailand won’t pick a side between Russia and Ukraine. However, he stresses that Thailand can help the US fill the broken global supply chain, saying that Thailand is an important trade hotspot. After the summit, Prayut says that he is ready to host US president Joe Biden at the 29th Apec summits in November.

“I think we have to adjust in many aspects to keep up with global changes – especially in industry and the economy – and find ways to boost Thailand’s income and GDP in the future.”

Prayut went on to use the ever so neutral language that Thai officials have been using ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He stressed that the US and other powerful countries should focus on “humanitarian” efforts. Even though Thailand voted in March for a UN resolution demanding Russia withdraw forces from Ukraine, Thailand nevertheless confirmed that month it will remain neutral.

Prayut says that at the recent summit, Thailand and the US discussed trade and investment in industries including tech, clean energy, and electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand