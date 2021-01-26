World
Florida is ready to host Olympics if Tokyo draws back
If Tokyo backs out of hosting the Olympics, Florida might step in. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled for this July. With a fairly unpredictable future, Tokyo could back out of its plan to host the Olympics. Florida’s chief financial officer says the Sunshine State is ready.
The CFO, Jimmy Patronis, sent a letter to the head of the International Olympic Committee saying he encourages him to consider relocating the games to Florida.
In a letter, he pointed out strong points of Florida that make it a good site for the games, including the state’s vaccination roll-out, reopening of businesses, and ongoing sports events hosted in the state during the pandemic. Tampa, Florida is also set to host the 55th Super Bowl on February 7.
“Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done.”
Although businesses are open and sports events still going on, Florida is rated as the third state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases with a total of 1,658,169 reported cases and 25,446 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
“With media reports of leaders in Japan ‘privately’ concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida.”
But those planning the Tokyo games say they’re sticking with the plan to host the Olympics from July 23 until August 8. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also says he’s keeping to the plan.
“I am determined to realise a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus.”
SOURCE:AFP
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Northern Thailand
Son lights himself on fire after asking mom for lottery money
A woman’s 32 year old son, in northern Thailand’s Phrae Province, is in critical condition from lighting himself on fire after falsely believing that his mother had won the lottery and would not share her winnings with him.
Police at Denchai Police Station were alerted of a man who burned himself in Ban Mai Jua, Denchai District and notified a rescue team at Somdej Phra Yupparat Hospital. 60 year old Pen, the auntie of the man, who is only identified as Tossapon, says she was having breakfast when she heard an argument.
When she looked out the window, she saw Tossapon on fire and wrapped in a blanket. She says he ran to a water hose and put the fire out, but not before almost catching his house on fire. Officials arrived and found that several items in Tossapon’s bedroom had been on fire, along with pieces of the blanket scattered throughout the house. They also found burnt pants and a pillow.
At the hospital, officials met 64 year old Sila, the mother of Tossapon, waiting for her son in front of the Emergency Room. Sila told police her son is a “psychiatric patient” because he used to use meth, or “yabba” in Thai. She says his addiction left him with long-term damages and says her son often falsely believes his mother won the lottery, to which she tells him she lost the lottery ticket.
Sila says she tells him it is not true, but this time Tossapon asked for proof and continued questioning her the next day. The mother says she described her love for her son, which upset him, leading him to wrap himself in a blanket and set himself on fire.
“Son, 99% of the love that I have for you has been changed to hate, the remaining 1% is technically loved because of the word ‘son’.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Why Thailand celebrates the New Year not once, not twice, but 3 times
While the year just gone may be referred to as 2020 by most of us (with perhaps a few expletives thrown in, given the year it was), we are currently in the year 2563 in Thailand. As everyone who lives here knows, Thailand uses the Buddhist calendar, as well as the Western, or Gregorian, calendar, adding to our eternal confusion when wading through Thai documentation.
While the Gregorian calendar, also sometimes called the Christian calendar, is based around the birth of Jesus, the Buddhist one begins with the birth of Buddha, currently 2563 years ago. However, as can be seen below, the date in Thailand is usually written by combining the Gregorian date and month with the Buddhist year. The quickest way to work out what the year equates to in the Gregorian calendar, is to subtract 543 from the Thai year.
A lot of superstition governs the Buddhist calendar, with certain days having special meanings and considered more auspicious than others. Thais take these very seriously, particularly when choosing when to hold a wedding or funeral ceremony. Even when to buy a car or to propose marriage. The calendar is less frequently used by the younger generation, who tend to rely more on the Gregorian one.
Meanwhile, when it comes to celebrating the arrival of a new year, Thailand does so 3 times. The Buddhist New Year, the Chinese New Year, and the Western New Year, are all celebrated in some or all parts of the Kingdom.
The Buddhist New Year
This celebration is also known as Songkran, or Thai New Year, and is celebrated in April, when the weather is usually at its hottest. Traditionally, Buddhists celebrate Songkran by performing a ceremony in which they pour water over statues of Buddha, as well as on each other. This represents a period of cleansing, in which bad fortune and sins are washed away.
However, the original water ceremony has also evolved into large-scale water fights and street parties involving super-soakers and buckets of water (often, ice cold). It’s a bit of a mega-party that, in pre-Covid times, was a huge tourist draw. Although the water throwing only lasts a day in most places, it can continue for several days in some, even up to a week in places like Chiang Mai.
The Western New Year
In Thailand, despite the Buddhist New Year being marked in April, the official start of the year, particularly for international businesses, is still January 1. This is a public holiday and the evening before is the scene of glittering New Year’s Eve festivities, just like Western countries. While celebrations this year may have been somewhat muted due to the ever-present awareness of Covid-19, in more normal times, you can expect parties, live music, and fireworks a-plenty. By the way, Happy New Year!
The Chinese New Year
According to Wikipedia, up to 16% of Thailand’s population is considered ethnic Chinese, with the Kingdom having the largest overseas Chinese community in the world outside mainland China. This group also has their own calendar, with a noisy, firecracker-dominated celebration to welcome the Chinese New Year in late January or early February. The festivities culminate in the “lion dance”, involving 2 people in a large, colourful lion costume, performing dance moves.
There’s no doubt about it, the Thais love an excuse to party. And celebrating a new year, not once, not twice, but on 3 separate occasions, is one way to guarantee some fun. Let’s hope that the first of those celebrations, which took place last night, heralds the arrival of a more positive period for all!
SOURCE: Spirit of Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
WOW what a year! Thailand’s top news stories for 2020 as voted by YOU.
TOP 10 (non Covid) THAIGER STORIES FOR 2020
The Thaiger started 2020, as we all did, with high hopes and few clues that we were heading into a profound disruption for almost the entire year. Even as we were tapping away at the keyboards on January 1, 2020, there were stories emerging in Wuhan, China about a mysterious new respiratory disease that was starting to pop up at the provincial hospitals.
But, although Covid consumed much of our top stories in 2020, there were other stories of course as life continued to stumble along in Thailand. Here are the stories, from 1 – 10, and the number of people that read each story on thethaiger.com. We’ve also added the Top 10 Covid stories for the year as well, as voted by YOU, our readers.
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed – 124,342
February 8
“A police and army detachment is currently searching for an army sniper in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Korat city centre. The solider has shot dead at least 12 people late this afternoon. The city is in virtual lockdown as security officials are trying to clear the areas around the crime scene. The gunman was live-streaming the entire incident and taking selfies in front of the crime scene.
A police spokesman is advising the public to move away from the area, “stay indoor, and obey instructions from security officers”.
Thai PM announces Emergency Decree, comes into effect on March 26 – 72,587
March 25
Although Covid-related, it was also the most impactful story here in Thailand which would lead to the lockdowns, economic impact, border closures and, possibly, contributed to the protests as well. It was big news.
“Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha told a news conference today that Thailand will be under emergency decree from this Thursday (March 26) until the end of April, 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.
The decree means the PM will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and creating checkpoints to reduce people’s movements.”
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht – 66,267
April 26
“Thailand loses duty free access for 42.2 billion baht in exports to the US market from today, 6 months after Washington warned it would pull back on trade privileges unless the kingdom committed to labour rights reforms. Once trade preferences for Thai products are removed they are subject to tax of between 4% and 5%, making them more expensive in the lucrative US market.”
30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast – 58,853
March 27
“30 horses have mysteriously died in Thailand’s Northeast yesterday. The Thailand Equestrian Federation is urging horse fanciers not to transport any animals until a cause can be identified. It’s unlikely the situation has anything to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.
10 of the horses had sudden severe seizures before dying and the other 20 repeatedly bucked and jumped before collapsing, dead.”
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed – 56,560
February 26
“Bangkok mums and dads will need to sort out what to do with the kids for the rest of the week after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration closed public schools from today because of the excessive air pollution. Most of the smoke and haze is blowing in from Cambodia with light easterly winds.
All schools under the supervision of the BMA will close until Friday. Air quality in the capital has worsened over the past two days with Bangkok recurring the world’s 5th worst air pollution yesterday (today it is 10th). The forecast today is for light winds and poor air circulation which will compound the accumulation of PM2.5 dust and smoke particles.”
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed – 52,003
February 22
“A man in the southern province of Trang got a shock when he lay down for a nap and found he was being watched by a 5-metre king cobra staring at him from the ceiling. The man’s home is on a rubber farm, where cobras and other venomous snakes are often found. The local rescue team, who reportedly specialise in capturing king cobras, received notification of an extremely long one at the man’s home.”
Waitress has double lottery win – 50,489
March 19
“A waitress from Ban Sabah Village in Lampang rovince won 12 million baht in yesterday’s national lottery by pure luck, after she couldn’t a ticket with her license plate number. The woman says she initially knew the exact number that she wanted to buy, but as there were no tickets with the number, the vendor gave her two random tickets. She was shocked when she realised the big win, but insists she’ll continue living a normal lifestyle.”
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell – 48,739
January 27
“A 60 year old Hungarian man has died in detention at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. Lazlo Balogh was awaiting deportation for overstaying his visa. Laszlo was handed over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police for repatriation on Saturday, January 25. He showed no unusual signs after being put in the detention cell and was sleeping normally on Saturday night, according to police.”
Thai man strikes it rich after finding whale vomit – 48,465
December 13
“A Thai man in Nakhon Si Thammarat is striking it rich after finding whale vomit on the local beach. Narit Suwansang thought his discovery was just a large rock, but had an inkling that it could be something more. US$4.2 million more, that is!”
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020) – 46,300
“It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.”
TOP THAIGER VIDEOS FOR 2020
The most popular YouTube video produced by The Thaiger this year was a spontaneous “turn the camera on and film” look during a casual drive along Phuket’s west coast in October.
The second popular YouTube video produced by The Thaiger was a similar look at the seaside party town Pattaya. Again, it had been devastated by the lockdowns and travel restrictions, a situation that hasn’t improved leaving the city devoid of its usually high-season surge this year.
TOP 10 Covid THAIGER STORIES FOR 2020
In so many cases this year The Thaiger would publish a Covid story, and the Thai Government’s reactions to the situation, only to have the situation changed in coming days. Foreigners, eager to know what was going on and how the situation would affect them, were having to keep an open mind as the government prevaricated from one day to another. So, many of the stories, reported accurately at the time, were subject to changes and modification in the coming days. It was frustrating for The Thaiger and our readers.
Thailand Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Stories, Headlines and Breaking Articles – 278,000
This was our landing page where we collated, and still do, all the Covid-related content throughout the year, providing a valuable and accurate resource about this year’s major disruption. Hardly surprising that it was the most landed-0n page on thethaiger.com this year.
Number 1
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT – 271,000
Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT
Number 2
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand – 159,000
Number 3
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’– 155,000
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Number 4
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis – 154,000
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
Number 5
Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others – 153,000
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
Number 6
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’ – 150,000
Number 7
2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand – 149,000
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Number 8
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel – 145,000
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Number 9
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security – 139,000
Number 10
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand – 37,000
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Florida is ready to host Olympics if Tokyo draws back
Thailand Retirement and Digital Nomads – Missed visa opportunities | VIDEO
Massage workers in Pattaya call for reopening of spas and massages shops
16 Thai Navy officials investigated for alleged involvement in drug trafficking
CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding
Police arrest man suspected of producing ketamine drug cocktail linked to 11 deaths
Samut Sakhon speeds up proactive Covid-19 screening to test at least 60,000 people this week
AstraZeneca says reports of vaccine’s low efficacy among elderly is “completely incorrect”
Chulalongkorn University to start human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine
Thai Senate passes landmark bill to allow first trimester abortion
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
15,000+ Covid-19 patients in Japan on waiting list for hospitals and health care accommodations
Chatuchak market is in worst crisis in 5 decades due to Covid-19, vendors say
Thailand News Today | Survey shows a third of tourism businesses are broke or shut down | January 25
Hotline set up for reports on alleged Covid-19 measure violations
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for emergency use in Thailand this week
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
Amnesty International condemns “shocking” 87-year sentence for lèse majesté offences
Covid-19 travel pass to pilot on Etihad and Emirates Airways flights
CCSA Update: 59 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
US Ambassador to Thailand quits after Biden inaugurated
The Thai government threw a tourist party (sound of crickets) | VIDEO
13 Bangkok businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow
Shoppers disgruntled as registration for co-payment scheme fills up in 10 minutes
Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year
Pattaya hotels take food to the streets in bid to survive
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business6 hours ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Chinese propaganda flick released about the Wuhan lockdown
- North East3 days ago
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
198 new infections, 1 death – Thailand’s Covid-19 update
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
- Bangkok3 days ago
Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines will drop during mass inoculations: Thai virologist
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket national park officer fired over peeping Tom incident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
ASQ + Vaccine in Thailand proposal gets the thumbs down