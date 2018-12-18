Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Chiang Mai

Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

An elderly Belgian woman has been injured in a hit and run in Chiang Mai and now recovering in the Chiang Mai Hospital.

The 78 year old is urging the motorist who injured her to come forward and apologise.

Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Pattharapongsin on Tuesday said police were still trying to locate the driver of black car that hit and injured Gabriel Maria Elle (not official spelling) at 6 pm on December 9.

The woman was hit in front of a 7-Eleven shop on Hang Dong-Samerng Road in Hand Dong district’s Tambon Nong Kwai.

She suffered a broken right leg and bruising to her right cheek and many other parts of the body. The car fled the scene after the accident.

She said she had been crossing the road, after checking there were no vehicles coming, when a car came out from nowhere and hit her, sending her tumbling to the ground.

She said the driver did not come out to check whether she was alright, and merely sped off.

Speaking form her bed in Chiang Mai Hospital, the Belgian said she hoped the driver would come to visit her and show a humanitarian gesture by doing so.

Thassanalai Thiansanti, an insurance representative who is taking care of the woman’s case, urged witnesses who may have seen the incident and might remember the driver’s licence plate to come forward and inform police.

She said a CCTV camera outside the 7-Eleven store had been unable to record the licence plate of the car clearly.

STORY: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Chiang Mai

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is continuing his counterfeit goods crackdown in Patong and Chiang Mai where 240 million baht of assets have been seized over the past month.

At a media scrum held at the Police Region 8 headquarter in Mai Khao yesterday Surachate said, “We have raided four targeted areas in Patong and four targeted areas at the Chiang Mai night Bazar in our counterfeit goods crackdowns. More than 240 million baht of assets such as houses, land and cars have been seized.”

The crackdown follows an investigation that found that many counterfeit goods are being sold online. Patong and Chiang Mai Night Bazar are also favorite places for tourists where fake brand-name items are popular.

“Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach on December 14. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday as well.”

Read more the recent counterfeit sting in Patong HERE.

“Two wanted suspects have now been arrested. 240 million baht of assets have been seized from the raids.”

Chiang Mai

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Facebook users in Chiang Mai have banded together to locate a lost dog. 24 days ago it was frightened by the firecrackers on Loy Kratong night and ran away.

Thanawat Jinawanit recounts how he and his aunt, Yaowamal Jinawanit, got the dog back from a temple in another tambon last Sunday after a Facebook user called him to report sighting the dog that he recognized from Thanawat’s Facebook wall.

He said the dog had developed an attachment to his aunt over the past five years. But three months ago, his aunt had to make a foreign trip and the dog became sad.

Then when his aunt returned home on November 23, Poppaep became frightened by firecracker sounds and ran away from their house.

Thanawat said he searched but failed to locate Poppaep and so posted her photo to his Facebook wall, and the post was widely shared.

On Sunday, a woman called to tell him Poppaep was spotted at Wat Jed Yod in tambon Chang Puak in Muang district, and so he went there with Yaowamal to find it.

Thanawat said his aunt shed her tears of joy after reconnecting with Poppaep.

SOURCE: The Nation/Daily News

Chiang Mai

Man jumps to his death from condo rooftop in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Chiang Mai police are reporting that a man, allegedly experiencing depression following a business failure, has jumped to his death from a condo rooftop in front of his relatives. The incident happened this morning.

40 year old Apirak Chansawang died on impact outside a luxurious 32 floor condo in the Wat Ket area of Chiang Mai.

His relatives told police that they were taking Apirak to the rooftop for morning exercises when he suddenly and spontaneously climbed over the wall and jumped down as shocked relatives were unable to respond.

Relatives told police that Apirak used to have a successful business abroad and returned to Thailand five years ago. He borrowed money from relatives to buy a shophouse and opened a language school. But the business failed, causing him to fall into depression. Apirak was undergoing medical treatment by medical staff at the time, according to police.

His relatives say Apirak had tried to commit suicide before when he was in his room on the 26th floor of the condo but relatives were able to save him in time on that occasion.

SOURCE: The Nation

