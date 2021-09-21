The US of A has announced that it will remove Covid travel bans on air travel for all passengers starting in November, provided the passengers are fully vaccinated and have submitted to testing and contact tracing.

The Covid response coordinator for American president and Corvette fan Joe Robinette Biden, Jeffrey Zients says the new “consistent approach” will take effect sometime in early November. This easing of restrictions that first came into place 18 months prior under President Trump’s administration indicates an important change by Biden in relation to Covid restrictions and diplomatic relations with European allies.

Other restrictions will stay in place in order to curb the spread of Covid, a situation that seemed under control after months of turmoil but has rebounded in recent months. More than 670 thousand people have died from the virus in the U.S.

“Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated”.

Addressing the ambiguity of whether the new rule was exclusive to US approved vaccines, or if other non-domestic produced brands would qualify, Zients says this will be determined by the US CDC. Zients adds that vehicle movement from Mexico or Canada will still be restricted. Zients says there are no updates on land border policies.

The coordinator adds that sky travellers will need to produce evidence that they have been fully vaccinated before they can board planes to the U.S. They will also need to show proof that they tested negative for Covid from a test that was taken within 3 days of the flight. Also, U.S. citizens that aren’t fully vaccinated can still enter the U.S. provided they test negative for Covid within a day of entering. Masks must be worn on flights bound for America.

“This new international travel system follows the science to keep Americans’ international air travel safe”, says Zients.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

