World
Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
The US of A has announced that it will remove Covid travel bans on air travel for all passengers starting in November, provided the passengers are fully vaccinated and have submitted to testing and contact tracing.
The Covid response coordinator for American president and Corvette fan Joe Robinette Biden, Jeffrey Zients says the new “consistent approach” will take effect sometime in early November. This easing of restrictions that first came into place 18 months prior under President Trump’s administration indicates an important change by Biden in relation to Covid restrictions and diplomatic relations with European allies.
Other restrictions will stay in place in order to curb the spread of Covid, a situation that seemed under control after months of turmoil but has rebounded in recent months. More than 670 thousand people have died from the virus in the U.S.
“Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated”.
Addressing the ambiguity of whether the new rule was exclusive to US approved vaccines, or if other non-domestic produced brands would qualify, Zients says this will be determined by the US CDC. Zients adds that vehicle movement from Mexico or Canada will still be restricted. Zients says there are no updates on land border policies.
The coordinator adds that sky travellers will need to produce evidence that they have been fully vaccinated before they can board planes to the U.S. They will also need to show proof that they tested negative for Covid from a test that was taken within 3 days of the flight. Also, U.S. citizens that aren’t fully vaccinated can still enter the U.S. provided they test negative for Covid within a day of entering. Masks must be worn on flights bound for America.
“This new international travel system follows the science to keep Americans’ international air travel safe”, says Zients.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
Tuesday Covid Update: 143 deaths and 10,919 new cases
Phang Nga asks for tourists to be allowed travel directly from Phuket airport
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Thailand4 days ago
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
- Phuket3 days ago
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
- North East3 days ago
Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool