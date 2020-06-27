World
‘Family Guy’ white actors will no longer voice non-white roles
Mike Henry from ‘Family Guy’ announced he will no longer voice the role of Cleveland Brown, while the creators of ‘The Simpsons’ announced they would stop using white actors to play non-white roles as well. Mike Henry said in a tweet that he will no longer play the part of Cleveland Brown, a black character who has appeared on the “edgy” animated comedy since its debut in 1999.
“It’s been a pleasure to play Cleveland on ‘Family Guy’ for 20 years. I love this character, but people of colour are supposed to play coloured characters. Therefore, I’m going to step down from the role.”
Separately, the creators of “The Simpsons” announced that the series, which recently ended its 31st season, would make even more far-reaching adjustments.
“Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors with a voice of non-white characters.”
The statement came in the light of a wider examination of systemic bias in the media and entertainment that followed many police shootings of black Americans.
For the Fox comedies ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’, two of the most popular and longest-running television animated series, Friday’s announcements highlighted significant changes in the use of white actors to play colour characters on those shows.
‘The Simpsons’, which made its series debut in 1989, has been strongly criticised in recent years for portraying the character Apu, an Indian immigrant, played by a white man, Hank Azaria. Earlier this year, Azaria said that he would no longer play Apu, having come to the conclusion that the character perpetuated the stereotypes that had harmed the viewers of Indian descent.
“The Simpsons” has several other prominent black characters whose voices come from white actors, including Homer Simpson’s co-worker, Carl Carlson (played by Azaria) and Simpson’s family physician, Dr Hibbert (played by Harry Shearer). It wasn’t immediately clear how these characters were going to be dealt with at the series. The “Family Guy” roster also features other non-white characters played by white performers, such as Tricia Takanawa, a Japanese-American news reporter Alex Borstein.
SOURCE: The New York Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
Mainland China today reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in 4 days, driven by a resurgence of the virus in Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections nationwide on, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday. In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.
Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak on June 11, stemming from the huge Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwest of the city. Since then there have been 297 confirmed cases in the city of more than 20 million.
China reported 4 new imported cases yesterday, linked to travellers arriving from abroad, compared with 2 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,483. It reported 12 new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive but showed no clinical symptoms, up from 5 a day earlier. The NHC does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.
China’s death toll from the virus stands at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.
SOURCE: Reuters
World
NASA reveal 10 year time-lapse of the sun – VIDEO
The sun makes life on Earth possible. Without it, we wouldn’t be here, and it’s a constant fixture in our daily lives. But has anyone wondered what the sun actually looks like? Is there a way to find out without being blinded? Well, astronomers have come up with ways to observe it without scorching their retinas. One such tool is the Solar Dynamics Observatory, an “unblinking eye” that constantly observes the sun.
SDO images are produced by capturing only a specific ultraviolet wavelength, which allows scientists to see the “crown” of the star, or its outer layer. For 10 years, the SDO has been staring at the sun and recording every blip of activity Now, we can enjoy all this for ourselves in the comfort of our homes.
The timelapse video that NASA has just released reduces 10 years of images of the sun to just over an hour. Yeah, it’s an hour-long, so grab a cup of coffee and enjoy it.
The video, available at up to 4k resolution, is stunning. It shows a wealth of activity on the surface of the star at an early stage, ramping up until there are magnetic loops of plasma covering a large percentage of its surface. Then, just as quickly as they appear, the hot spots of activity seem to fade away, leaving the star much calmer.
This is the regular solar cycle, from a period of high activity called the Solar Maximum to a period of low activity called, appropriately enough, the Solar Minimum. The intensity of the maximum and the calmness of the minimum vary, but the cycles themselves are very clear.
While SDO kept an unblinking eye pointed at the sun, it missed a few moments. The dark frames in the video are caused by the Earth or the Moon eclipsing the SDO as it passes between the spacecraft and the sun. A longer blackout was caused in 2016 by a temporary problem with instrumentation that was successfully resolved after a week. Images where the sun is off-centre were recorded when the SDO recalibrated its instruments.
Observing the sun, and keeping track of how active or inactive it is, can be vital to predicting things like solar storms and other “space weather” that can affect the Earth. When the sun spews plasma into space, charged particles that reach Earth can damage communications satellites and even put space missions in jeopardy.
SOURCE: The New York Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
India reported more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the country ‘s total above 500,000, as reported by the Federal Ministry of Health today, with infections occurring in major cities including the capital, New Delhi.
India has the fourth largest virus outbreak worldwide in confirmed infections, and follows only the US, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters report. Infections are expected to grow steadily in India. Experts advising the nation’s government say authorities should now prioritise the reduction of mortality over stemming the spread of the virus. According to the director of the National Epidemiology Institute:
“Our focus should be on preventing deaths and not really getting bogged down because of numbers. Numbers are going to increase, ”
The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan, predicts India will see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by 15 July.
As diseases spread rapidly and hospitals expand, some cities, including New Delhi, are struggling to build temporary facilities with thousands of quarantine beds to care for Covid-19 patients.
The city of about 20 million people currently has about 13,200 beds designated for Covid-19 patients, with some hospitals run by the army and paramilitary doctors, which will add up to 20,000 beds in the coming weeks.
Staff shortages are likely to be a problem as hospitals are swamped and more temporary facilities will open, experts say, while health authorities in some cities are pushing for improved risk-based categorisation of patients.
“We must ensure that those who really need care are not denied facilities.”
SOURCE: The Guardian
