Crime
Animal sedative found in runner’s water bottle
A potentially deadly dose of an animal sedative was found in the water bottle of a runner who was hospitalised and claimed he’d been poisoned after he left it unattended. A chemical analysis of the water in the bottle concluded that, indeed, it was contaminated with a high concentration of the horse tranquiliser Xylazine
The analysis was conducted by a professor at Kasetsart University. The drug was found in the bottle Wirot Silabaht suspected had been poisoned by a would-be thief, as he nearly blacked out drinking it after running in a Bangkok park.
The professor detected small doses of Xylazine that is commonly used to anesthetise mammals, including horses, buffalos and cats, but the amount in Wirot’s bottle would have probably killed him if he he’d drunk it all.
Wirot says he noticed a strange taste in the water after retrieving it following a 30 minute run about a week ago at the Makut Rommayasaran Park, near the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. After his run he returned to his office, but soon felt nauseous and nearly passed out. Colleagues took him to hospital. The bottle was later found to have been punctured near the cap.
The professor noted that Xylazine is normally only sold to veterinarians, but is also sold widely online as it was once a notorious “date rape” drug.
Wirot said he was still awaiting urine test results from Ramathibodi Hospital.
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Death sentence of Lao drug lord “Mr X” commuted to life
Bangkok’s Criminal Court handed down life imprisonment to Laotian drug ring leader Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha, on charges of smuggling 1.2 million methamphetamine pills, known as “yaba,” into Thailand. He was initially sentenced to death, and the sentence was upheld by a lower court in December, but the penalty was commuted to life imprisonment because he cooperated with the court.
The Thai Court of Appeals found that Xaysana arranged for the drugs to be smuggled from Laos in a vehicle with a false roof compartment. That court ruled Xaysana must serve his time in Thailand since the smuggling attempt was aimed at harming Thai citizens.
He was taken to hear the judgment from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he’s been detained since he was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport in January 2017, arriving on a flight from Phuket.
Police captured some members of his network in Oct0ber 2016, after seizing 1.2 million yaba pills smuggled into Thailand through Nong Khai at the Lao border a day earlier. It was thought the drugs were being trafficked to southern Thailand for smuggling to Malaysia when seized. The subsequent expanded investigation led to Xaysana’s capture.
Xaysana has often been linked to Thailand’s wealthy elite, but has always denied being a major player in the regional drug trade.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The ThaigerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok buses to ease social distancing requirements in Phase 5 as schools reopen
In the fifth stage of Thailand’s easing of Emergency Decree lockdown measures, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority plans to ease social distancing measures public buses to accommodate the increase in commuters after schools reopen on July 1.
“In the fifth phase of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown, which will start on July 1, the government will allow schools and many entertainment venues to reopen, while the Ministry of Transport will allow public vehicles to carry passengers at 70% of capacity. The BMTA will therefore relax the social distancing measures that have been implemented on public buses for almost 2 months, as we expect that after July 1 the number of commuters will jump to over 900,000 per day.”
The measures that the BMTA will employ after July 1…
- Plying its full fleet of buses, around 3,000 per day, and increasing the number of trips during rush hours. All buses will be cleaned thoroughly with disinfectants before commencing service and will be equipped with alcohol gel dispensers at the entrance.
- Allowing a maximum of 10 standing passengers with a 1 metre distance between them as marked on the floor. Buses that reach capacity will display a sign on the windshield to inform commuters waiting at bus stops.
- Some bench seats (for 2 passengers) will be allowed for those who travel together or are from the same family. Previously only 1 passenger was allowed to sit on a bench seat.
“The other measures that we have been employing, such as checking alcohol level, blood pressure and temperature of all staff every day, will still be in place after July 1, while all staff and passengers must wear face masks all the time while on the bus. Passengers are also encouraged to scan the QR code to check in and check out via Thai Chana mobile application to log their travel record, which will be helpful in tracing the spread of Covid-19.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Dozens arrested in money laundering and drugs case
61 people have been arrested in one of Thailand’s biggest money laundering cases of the year, said to be worth more than 10 billion baht. The suspects are believed to be part of a drug syndicate and money laundering network, allegedly run by a 45 year old Chinese man identified as “Chien Ma,” who was caught earlier in Bangkok.
Provincial police say the arrest of the 61, some of whom were flown from the southern province of Trang to Chiang Mai yesterday, is the culmination of an investigation that’s lasted more than a year. At a media briefing by the Provincial Police Region 5, which covers northern Thailand, officers reported seizing more than 700 passbooks with 10.1 billion baht in assets.
The PPR5 commissioner says the investigation was launched on March 28 last year when police seized millions of meth pills from suspects in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du village. The money trail linked the suspects to another drug ring based in the Central region.
Evidence proved the ring transferred large sums to buy drugs from the suspects, and the transfers implicated a number of import/export firms. Police believe they were created as fronts to launder drug money. 49 bank accounts held by the firms were all traced back to Chien.
The implicated businesses imported foreign goods and exported commodities including farm products, seafood and meat. The police commissioner says the businesses were set up to launder money generated by the drug syndicate. After the firms exported goods to China, they were later re-exported to companies which belonged to drug syndicate in Myanmar. It’s not known whether the probe will extend to that country.
Chien’s alleged network collaborated with at least 3 smaller drug gangs run by a female former model, a temple abbot in Myanmar and an influential businesswoman in Trang. The commisioner says police arrested the 61 in a series of raids over 6 days starting June 16 in Trang. In addition to the 61 suspects, police also identified 13 prison inmates belonging to Chien’s alleged network.
Police in northern Thailand say they’re still tracking 35 others in the gang, and that Chien confessed to managing the transfers of the money, both before and after it was laundered. They say many people were paid 1,000 baht by Chien’s network to open bank accounts to facilitate the transfers.
They will also face charges as accessories to money laundering money and possibly be investigated by the Revenue Department.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
NASA reveal 10 year time-lapse of the sun – VIDEO
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
Billions in illicit drugs burned in Thailand and Myanmar
Pattaya motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan
Unilever, Honda and Coca-cola boycott Facebook
PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit
Animal sedative found in runner’s water bottle
‘Family Guy’ white actors will no longer voice non-white roles
Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers
Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds
2 women arrested for human trafficking
Redshirt activist acquitted, freed after nearly 4 years
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Despite recent denials, NokScoot is closing down
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 24
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
- Expats3 days ago
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
- Business3 days ago
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
- Food Scene3 days ago
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
- Business2 days ago
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”