Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion says it is working on ways to help the country’s souvenir makers recover from the devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 lock-down. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the DIP, says the latest advice complements the government’s stimulus campaign Tiew Pan Suk (Trips to Share Happiness), aimed at boosting domestic tourism and the local economy.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the economic value of the souvenir business to less than 30 billion baht from February to April, compared to 100 billion baht in the previous year, due to a drop in the number of tourists. Hence, we are encouraging domestic travel, so 11 million local tourists can compensate for approximately 28% of revenue lost from the lack of foreign tourists.”

“Souvenir makers should look at diversifying their offerings, creating new items while improving manufacturing methods. In addition, Nattapol advises souvenir producers to make better use of social media as a marketing tool, alongside other avenues for promotion. He says they will need to find new ways of reducing their costs and taking risks, adding that they will have the DIP’s support.

“DIP is ready to provide business advice, such as how to operate or expand, for community enterprises, agriculture entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand