Connect with us

World

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook experienced its second outage in a week yesterday. (via s3b Voxel Flickr)

Facebook has had a rough week, with a massive outage just days ago, and a whistleblower claiming that Facebook knowingly put financial profits over the well-being of their users. And yesterday, the global social media giant faced another hours-long major outage on its platform.

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed that the site went through a system tweak that caused an outage for several hours. They confirmed that they have now fixed the issue and Facebook should be operating as normal.

Facebook, as well as its subsidiaries social network Instagram and messaging apps Messenger, and WhatsApp, were recorded to be experiencing downtime for at least 3 hours. As with the last Facebook outage, users went to rival social media app Twitter to complain.

For many, this exposed a desperate addiction for much of the world to the services provided by the tech giant. Not only are these sites used to keep in touch with relatives and loved ones, but many operate businesses through Facebook services, and advertise through the network. Also, many smaller apps and websites allow users to log in via Facebook, which avoids creating dozens of passwords but leave millions locked out of other services and apps when Facebook goes down.

On Monday, hundreds of millions of users were locked out of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for more than 6 hours. That outage was explained as a configuration change to the Facebook Border Gateway Protocol which regulates how information is transported through their systems. Due to a crucial error in the update, server requests were returned with a message that Facebook’s servers did not exist.

Officials from Facebook say that yesterday’s outage was a separate issue and not related to the outage on Monday. As of publication, Facebook’s stock closed up a quarter of a percent but has fallen 0.05% in after-hours trading.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rookiescot
2021-10-09 15:43
I for one was devastated by the Facebook downtime. When I read about it the next day it was one of those "What were you doing when 9/11 happened?" moments. We will probably all be telling our grandchildren about it…
image
gummy
2021-10-09 15:46
7 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: I for one was devastated by the Facebook downtime. When I read about it the next day it was one of those "What were you doing when 9/11 happened?" moments. We will probably all be…
image
Bob20
2021-10-09 15:57
7 hours or once a week isn't by far enough outage!
image
Rain
2021-10-09 16:17
31 minutes ago, gummy said: I just read that on BBC minutes ago it went down again last evening our time. Well I can remember what I was doing at the time as I was taking a dump, didn't notice…
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-09 16:36
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: For many, this exposed a desperate addiction for much of the world to the services provided by the tech giant. Might be legal action in huge numbers against FB, for ruining peoples (pseudo) lives.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism1 min ago

FTA warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Crime1 hour ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
World2 hours ago

Facebook suffers second massive outage in one week
Sponsored3 days ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news
Drugs4 hours ago

Police bust drug party at Bangkok gay club for the second time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Viral LINE post among students claims Pfizer vaccine is a killer
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport4 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions eased: domestic flights can fly full
Property5 hours ago

Why investing in Thailand property is a great idea
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: Death back under 100, cases down
Thailand6 hours ago

Buying a condo in Thailand: 4 things to know
Media7 hours ago

“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Weather20 hours ago

Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters
Pattaya21 hours ago

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Off the red list, Chantaburi bans alcohol, Red Cross denies vaccine corruption
Crime23 hours ago

Customers at Isaan restaurant face 2 months in jail for drinking alcohol
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending