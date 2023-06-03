Egyptian policeman kills three Israeli soldiers near border

A shooting incident near the Egypt-Israel border has resulted in the deaths of three Israeli soldiers and left others injured. Early on Saturday, a male and a female soldier were found dead at an army post after failing to respond to calls. A third Israeli soldier and the alleged attacker, identified as an Egyptian policeman, were killed during a subsequent search operation. The incident took place just hours after a drug smuggling attempt had been foiled at the border.

An Israeli military spokesperson, Col Richard Hecht, revealed that drugs worth 1.6 million shekels (US$400,000) were seized after an individual used a ladder to cross the fence. Hecht suggested a connection between the drug smuggling attempt and the later shootings. The Israeli army stated, “An investigation is being conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army.”

Both the Israeli and Egyptian armies later confirmed that the deceased assailant was a member of Egypt’s security forces.