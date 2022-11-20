World
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
He’s baaaaaaack… After a poll tweet that garnered over 15 million votes, coup-inspiring former President Donald Trump has been reinstated on Twitter. The poll saw 52% of respondents voting in favour of allowing Trump back on Twitter after being banned for misinformation and inciting violence. But does Trump even want to be back?
Elon Musk posted the poll, so many doubt its accuracy and pointed out that watchdog sites categorize 70% of Musk’s followers as fake or bot accounts. The billionaire, who bought Twitter and then laid off or lost the vast majority of staff, then posted a follow-up tweet with a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”
TRUMP NOT INTERESTED
While “Make America Great Again” fans are celebrating the reinstatement of their dear leader, Trump himself expressed little interest in coming back to Twitter. The reinstatement might actually put him in a pickle, as his ban was the main reason for his Trump Media & Technology Group to build the platform Truth Social, a right-wing clone of Twitter. It was a place for extremists to post rhetoric that got them kicked off of Twitter.
Trump can post political messages on any social media but has an obligation to post on Truth Social first for six hours, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in May. But Trump and others being able to post on the much larger and much more popular Twitter platform could drive users to abandon Truth Social.
ADVERTISER DOUBT
Musk’s rash decision may further damage his credibility with advertisers who have been pulling out of the troubled social media site in droves. Advertisers are shaken by mass resignations this week after about half of all employees were laid off, including the trust and safety team that fights hate speech and misinformation.
By reinstating the ex-president, Musk may have backed himself into a corner. Trump’s return may scare away more advertisers afraid of his volatility. But if Trump declines to come back to Twitter, that too could have a massive chilling effect on advertisers’ faith in the platform’s relevance and importance.
Major advertising firms have advised against placing ads on Twitter for fear of brands being tied to instability, misinformation, and extremism that is already growing on the site since Musk’s takeover. The billionaire owner had tried to reassure advertisers that there was an adult in the room, saying that all decisions would be made by a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.
He had promised that no one would be reinstated without council approval. But yesterday he reinstated the right-wing attempt at a humour page Babylon Bee and controversial misogynist Jordan Peterson, as well as comedian Kathy Griffin, who had been permanently banned for changing her Twitter name and photo to Elon Musk.
Now, with the reinstatement of Trump, Twitter’s most volatile and unpredictable figure is back not because of careful moderation, but because of a Twitter poll that could easily be stacked. It is surprisingly cheap to buy fake poll votes and fake bot accounts on Twitter.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Cannabis supporters plan Tuesday rally during Narcotics Board meeting
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News2 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
China3 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
-
Property2 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand