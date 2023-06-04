Desperate relatives continue search for loved ones after India train crash

Families of victims of Friday’s tragic train collision in India continue their desperate search for missing loved ones. The accident, which occurred in Odisha, is now believed to have claimed 275 lives, making it the country’s worst rail disaster in decades. A signalling fault is thought to be the cause of the tragedy. The rescue mission was declared over on Saturday, but eyewitnesses reported that a survivor was retrieved the following day. Relatives have been travelling to the crash site, visiting hospitals and morgues in their search for family members. At least 187 bodies remain unidentified, with officials uploading images of the victims to government websites and planning to carry out DNA testing if necessary.

