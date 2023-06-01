Decorated soldier loses defamation case over true war crime allegations

In a landmark defamation case, highly decorated Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been unsuccessful in his lawsuit against three newspapers that accused him of committing war crimes in Afghanistan. The publications were sued for multiple articles that also alleged Roberts-Smith bullied his peers and assaulted a woman with whom he was involved in an extramarital affair. This is the first instance in which a court has evaluated war crime allegations against Australian forces.

The judge stated that the extensive civil trial demonstrated the murder allegations, which Roberts-Smith denied, were substantially accurate. However, no criminal charges have been brought against him, and no findings have been made against him in a criminal court. Roberts-Smith was not present for the judgement on Thursday.

This breaking news story is being updated, and more information will be published shortly.